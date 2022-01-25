Ukraine, Minister of Defense: “To date no threat of Russian invasion”

Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov said “at the moment there is no threat of invasion, but there are risky scenarios”. US President Joe Biden, on the other hand, gathered “total unanimity” on the support for Kiev on the part of NATO and European allies. The Pentagon has put 8,500 men on alert. Putin-Macron talks within the week

A threat of invasion of Ukraine by Russia “does not exist at the moment,” said Kiev Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov. “There are risky scenarios, they are possible in terms of probability in the future – added Reznikov – But to date such a threat does not exist”. Meanwhile, a spokesman for the EU Commission spoke of “strong political consequences” and “massive” sanctions on Russia in the event of attacks on Ukraine. United States President Joe Biden had a long interview – almost an hour and a half by videoconference – with NATO and European allies, from which it emerged “total unanimity” on the support for Kiev, and the Pentagon has put in a state of 8,500 men alert. Today French President Emmanuel Macron is in Berlin to discuss a common European position with the German Chancellor Scholz. Tomorrow there will be a meeting between Russians, Ukrainians, French and Germans, while a meeting between Macron and Putin is expected by the end of the week. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Twitter: “If Russia chooses conflict, we will impose heavy consequences and high costs”. Ukraine then claimed to have dismantled a Russian-backed “criminal group” that was preparing an attack.

Ukraine, USA: 8,500 soldiers on alert “There is a strong unity between the Member States and our international partners” with the “determination to be ready. The work is very advanced in order to be able to put in place a strong deterrent and robust measures in case the dialogue is not successful” and not there is a de-escalation from Russia, said a spokesman for the EU Commission when asked about possible sanctions against Russia on the Ukrainian crisis. “If it embarks on future violations of Ukrainian territorial sovereignty or aggression we will react very strongly, there will be strong political consequences and massive economic costs will be inflicted on the aggressor.” “Discourage aggression from Russia” The White House, reporting on the video call between Joe Biden and European leaders, said that “the leaders also discussed their joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, including preparations to impose massive consequences and strong economic costs to Russia but also the strengthening of security on the eastern flank of NATO ”. The leaders reiterated “concern for the strengthening of Russian military forces on the border with Ukraine and expressed their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the country.

War Russia Ukraine, gas supply in Europe at risk Meanwhile, from the Elysée, they communicate that French President Emmanuel Macron will propose a “de-escalation path” on the Ukrainian crisis to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Sources from Palazzo Chigi, speaking of the summit organized by Biden on Ukraine, which was also attended by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, stated that “the need for a common response, capable of keeping open a channel for dialogue, was underlined. with Russia to ease tensions, at the same time clarifying the serious consequences that a further deterioration of the situation could entail ”.

Ukraine, Gb: “Moscow wants pro-Russian leaders”. Kremlin: “Absurdity” A couple of months ago, Russia began deploying more than 100,000 troops and armaments along the border with Kiev. There are fears of a possible invasion of Ukraine by Moscow. So far, diplomatic efforts to stop the armament have proved null and void. Vladimir Putin has asked NATO to withdraw its troops from Bulgaria, Romania and other former Communist states of Eastern Europe, denying that it intends to invade Ukraine. In turn, the United States has called for the withdrawal of the Russian military from the eastern Ukrainian border by stepping up arms deliveries to Ukraine. Moscow’s goal would be to conclude what began in 2014, when Russia occupied Crimea.