Ukraine, Moscow calls for the withdrawal of NATO troops from Romania and Bulgaria – World

Talks have begun in Geneva between the Russian foreign minister Serghiei Lavrov and the US secretary of state Antony Blinken against the backdrop of tensions around Ukraine: the Russian agency Ria Novosti reports.

Russia wants the withdrawal of NATO troops from Romania and Bulgaria, as part of a treaty for the de-escalation of the Ukrainian crisis. “There is no ambiguity – explains the Russian Foreign Ministry – it is about the withdrawal of foreign forces, equipment and armaments, in order to return to situation of 1997 in those countries that were not members of NATO at the time. This is the case of Romania and Bulgaria “.

While Ukraine blames Russia of having increased the supply of weapons and military equipment to pro-Russian separatists.

Russian Foreign Minister Serghiei Lavrov, at the beginning of the meeting in Geneva with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said he did not expect a breakthrough from today’s talks against the backdrop of tensions around Ukraine but to to expect answers to the “security guarantees” requested by Moscow. Tass reports it. “During your visit to Europe, in one of your recent statements you mentioned the fact that you do not expect a turning point from this meeting, we do not expect a turning point from this meeting either, but we do expect responses to our proposals,” Lavrov said. according to the Tass.

The United States is still looking for a “diplomatic solution” on Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian Foreign Minister Serghiei Lavrov at their meeting in Geneva, while ensuring “a quick and strong response” in the event of an invasion by Moscow.