Ukraine, Moscow evacuates non-essential staff from the embassy in Kiev – World

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinkenclaimed that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can take place “at any time”, also during the Winter Olympics, which are underway in Beijing.

Joe Biden in an interview with Nbc he stated that “i American citizens must leave now“from Ukraine.” It’s not like dealing with a terrorist organization, we are dealing with one of the largest armies in the world, it’s a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly “, he warned. to the Russian threat, while the US embassy in Kiev issued a similar alert.

Meanwhile the Russia has invited non-essential personnel to its embassy in Ukraineto leave the country temporarily. This was stated by Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov, quoted by TASS.

The Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio today had a telephone conversation with his Russian colleague Lavrov. Reaffirming his support for the territorial integrity and full sovereignty of Ukraine, Di Maio expressed his full support for the ongoing negotiation activities, underlining the priority of a search for sustainable solutions based on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements. At the same time, he stressed that any aggressive actions against Ukraine would have serious consequences, highlighting the need for signs of detente for constructive dialogue.

“The conversation – reads the note from the Farnesina – is part of the efforts to facilitate dialogue and de-escalation that Italy is carrying out in coordination with its Allies and partners with respect to the state of tension on the borders between Russia and Ukraine, and to relations between the Russian Federation and the Euro-Atlantic community. Reaffirming support for the territorial integrity and full sovereignty of Ukraine, the Minister expressed full support for the Normandy Format and the ongoing negotiation activities, underlining the priority of a search for sustainable solutions based on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements. At the same time, he stressed that any aggressive actions against Ukraine would have serious consequences, highlighting the need for signs of detente for constructive dialogue, and the commitment in this sense of the European Union in close collaboration with NATO and the OSCE “. “Di Maio – continues the note from the Foreign Ministry – also reiterated that Italy will continue to make its contribution to the ongoing negotiations on security in Europe, aimed at restoring trust between NATO and Russia. To this end, he encouraged his interlocutor to give feedback to the answers provided by the Allied side and to continue the discussion through new meetings of the NATO-Russia Council “.

Russia and Belarus started their plans today joint military exercises which had aroused the concerns of Western countries for fear that Moscow is planning a major escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed in a statement the start of maneuvers in Belarus (called Union Resolve 2022), scheduled to run until February 20, which will focus on the “suppression and repulsion of external aggressions”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today called the joint military exercises launched by Russia and Belarus along the border of his former Soviet republic “psychological pressure”. “The buildup of forces at the border is the psychological pressure of our neighbors,” Zelensky said in a statement. “Today we have enough strength to honor our country,” he added.

In the diplomacy rooms we are working tirelessly to prevent the Ukrainian crisis from escalating, while an initial alarm on gas reserves arrives from Berlin. Today, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg receives Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while Great Britain says it is ready to send a thousand more soldiers in case a “humanitarian crisis” breaks out. Johnson will then fly to Warsaw. Yesterday, the president of the EU Council, Charles Michel, met the German Chancellor Scholz. Biden hears Macron about his meetings in Russia and Kiev. The Pope: “war is madness, we need dialogue”.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a press conference in Berlin with the leaders of the Baltic countries he stressed that “In this crisis, Russia should not underestimate our unity and our determination. We take the concerns of our allies very seriously”. And he added: “We know that the Baltic is immediately involved”. “We expect clear steps” from Russia, “de-escalation is a must now“Scholz said, in a statement that preceded the trilateral meeting in the chancellery.” Our attitude is unequivocal. We are determined and united “, he added recalling the bilateral meeting in Washington with Joe Biden.

“NATO has rightly strengthened the eastern shore”, “we need to do even more”. They said it the premier of Estonia Kaja Kallas and the Lithuanian premier Gitanas Nauseda, at a press conference in Berlin with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson he did not rule out the possibility that the UK would assist Ukraine militarily in the event of an attack by Russia. Johnson, in Brussels for a meeting with the NATO chief, also announced a greater contribution from London to NATO forces located in Eastern Europe. “If we keep our unity, with a mix of strong deterrence and diplomacy, we can find a way out of the crisis, but the moment is very tense,” he said.

“I do not think that President Vladimir Putin has already made the decision to proceed with the war but this does not mean that it is impossible that something disastrous can happen soon: our intelligence paints a dark picture, in the coming days we will face the transition. more dangerous and we must do well, with a combination of sanctions, military engagement and diplomacy, “Johnson added in a press conference with Stoltenberg, while stressing that this is the time for” de-escalation “.