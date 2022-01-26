Ukraine, Moscow exercises in the Crimea. Controversy over summits with Italian companies

Listen to the audio version of the article

Russia responds to the US and NATO mobilization with exercises by its armored troops in Crimea, while Washington clarifies what sanctions will be destined to bring a severe blow to Moscow’s economy if it dared to cross Ukraine’s borders: including those that could strike Vladimir Putin personally threatened Joe Biden in the evening, in an increasingly worrying escalation of tension. In short, the tug-of-war between the two great powers continues, with Europe in the middle, where Germany, and especially France, are trying to carve out an independent role.

On the hunt for alternative gas sources

Despite the reassurances on the “total unanimity” of the Western front uttered by the American president after the summit in videoconference with the major European allies – including Mario Draghi – the divergence of interests, and consequently of attitude, appears increasingly evident. The US seems to understand European fears above all for supplies of Russian gas, on which they depend for 40% of their needs. This is why they made it known that they are developing emergency plans with allies to compensate for a possible reduction in Moscow’s exports by looking at various areas of the world, from North Africa to the Middle East, from Asia to the United States itself. Washington is also in contact with major buyers and suppliers of liquefied natural gas (LNG): the goal is to secure small volumes from many sources to survive the winter and spring, initially using stocks in an emergency. The different approaches to the crisis between the two sides of the Atlantic have however jumped to the eyes in recent days.

The France-Germany thaw axis

At first there was the refusal of Berlin, which has strong economic ties with Moscow, to send weapons to Ukraine. Then the EU decision not to follow the US example in withdrawing non-essential personnel from the embassies in Kiev. Finally, the proposal by French President Emmanuel Macron to open a personal diplomatic channel with Putin, with whom he will speak on Friday on the phone. The goal is to implement a de-escalation, and in this there is a “great unity” between France and Germany, emphasizes the tenant of the Elysée from Berlin, where he met Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Of course, both Macron and Scholz once again warn Russia that if it crosses the borders of Ukraine it will have to pay a very high price in terms of sanctions, on which, according to the Financial Times, there is a growing “convergence” between Washington and Brussels.

Biden also warns Belarus

But the hand extended to Moscow marks a clear distancing from the words of Biden, who continues to speak of a credible and immediate threat of a Russian attack: it could happen “any time”, at any moment, “but once again we cannot make a prediction on what decision Putin will make, ”said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki. Warnings also arrive from Washington in Minsk: “We have also made it clear to Belarus that, if it allows its territories to be used for an attack on Ukraine, it will suffer a quick and decisive response from the US, our allies and partners” State Department spokesman Ned Price warned.

The punitive measures envisaged by the USA

The United States – before the threat personally addressed to Putin by Biden, which also excluded the use of US and NATO troops on Ukrainian territory – also unofficially circulated a draft of what could be the punitive measures, from the export ban. of American technology in the fields of artificial intelligence, advanced computers, defense and aerospace. In addition, a ban on Russian banks from carrying out transactions in dollars. For his part, a spokesman for the Commission, also giving assurances about “strong unity” in the Western camp, said that the EU is ready to follow the US, making Moscow pay “massive economic costs” if it really attacks Ukraine. . An invasion threat currently “does not exist,” the Kiev government says, but it says it has dismantled a “criminal group” backed by Russia that was preparing an attack.