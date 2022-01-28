Ukraine, Moscow: “NATO responses insufficient. Dialogue possible only on secondary aspects”. Usa: “With invasion stop at Nord Stream 2”





A little over 12 hours have passed since the delivery of the American responses e Born to the request for greater guarantees made by Russia. Answers that should have represented a new starting point for a dialogue aimed at rapid de-escalation on the border between the Federation and theUkraine. Instead, in the morning by the executive of fly what is in effect one has arrived rejection: “NATO and the United States, in the replies sent yesterday evening in Moscow on security guarantees, they did not clarify the main concerns expressed by Russia “, declared the Foreign Minister, Serghei Lavrovadding that responses are a foundation that “allows you to start a serious conversation, but on secondary topics“, While” in this document there is no positive reaction on the main issue “which for us is the” clear inadmissibility of a further expansion of NATO to the east and the deployment of attack weapons that could threaten the territory of the Russian Federation ”. The spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskovhe then specified that the responses were read personally by the president Vladimir Putin: “We, I repeat once again, will not rush into evaluations, it takes time to analyze and, in the end, for our president to formulate the appropriate position”. But he confirmed Lavrov’s doubts.

Words that didn’t like Washington which evidently expected greater openness from Moscow. So the White House he returns to threaten heavy measures and tries to bring the too on his side Germanythe European country less inclined to clash with the Federation due to the close economic relations it has with it, announcing that in the event of an invasion, the gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 will be blocked. A sore point for both Moscow and for Berlin, given that in the plans it should become one of the most important European supply channels. “I want to be very clear – said the spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price – If Russia one way or another invades Ukraine, Nord Stream 2 will not go ahead, ”he said, adding that the United States“ will work with Germany to ensure that (the pipeline) does not go ahead ”. Confirmation also comes from the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbockwho speaking to the Bundestag claimed that Russia is exposing itself to “Serious consequences” in the event of an attack on Ukraine, underlining that the sanctions would also affect the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Who could benefit from this heads up is the Turkey. Despite being the second largest NATO power after the United States, Ankara for years now it has had close commercial relations, including in the military field, with Vladimir Putin’s Russia. So it is not surprising that, “when his commitments and the pandemic situation allow”, the Russian president himself will fly to the Turkish capital to meet Recep Tayyip Erdogan to arrive at a mediation on the Ukrainian question, after the Sultanat the beginning of February, he will have met the head of state of Kiev, Volodymyr Zelensky. A role, that of the mediator, which would put Turkey at the head of the NATO coalition on the Ukraine dossier, effectively ousting the United States.

Those who continue the hard line against Moscow are there Great Britain which, according to the Telegraphis considering sending hundreds of soldiers to Eastern Europe. An assessment that, we read, is at a “very advanced” stage in the government sphere.