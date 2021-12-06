Ukraine, Moscow prepares the blitz “Attack with 175 thousand soldiers”

“Since Ukraine has come under the control of the West it has destroyed its economy, reduced itself to poverty and deprived the population of rights.” Nikolay Patrushev, head of the Russian Security Council, former director of secret services, but above all one of the men who “inspires” Putin’s military operations, is a strong statement. There was talk of hybrid war, then of cold war, today the scenarios have changed, especially since the Washington Post revealed that the Kremlin is planning an offensive in Ukraine on several fronts. According to the newspaper, in contact with an anonymous executive of the Biden administration, the attack plan should take place between January and February 2022, with the use of 100 tactical groups, 175 thousand soldiers, along with armored vehicles and artillery. Unclassified US intelligence documents, including satellite images, show a crowding of Russian forces in four places along the Ukrainian border and the presence of 50 battle groups. The US embassy in Kiev warned fellow citizens not to go to the east of the country, and to be prepared for unforeseen events that may require urgent expatriation. Biden meanwhile is betting everything on the path of dialogue. The White House tenant will ask Putin for explanations during the summit by videoconference on Tuesday evening. “It will be a long discussion – he comments – but we have been aware of Russia’s actions for a long time”.

At the moment, the negotiations to avoid a conflict are at a dead end. The failure of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to attend last week’s meeting with Ukraine and Germany is a clear sign. The positions between Moscow and Kiev remain distant: Russia continues to support the separatists politically and militarily, while Ukraine does not want to grant them autonomy. Putin for his part has never hidden that he considers Russians and Ukrainians as one people, while the Ukrainian President Zelensky has to deal with an approval rating reduced to a minimum, and it would be impossible at this stage to make the voters digest an agreement with Fly. Especially while Putin, via Nord Stream 2, is cutting Kiev out of the gas passage. Ukrainian security depends, after the annexation of Crimea and the invasion of the Donbass in 2014, on American military assistance, and on the attention of the international community. However, Kiev does not give up playing the party game. Yesterday it violated the airspace of Belarus (Putin’s ally) on a couple of occasions with military helicopters.

While waiting for the summit to conceive some results, the Pentagon let it be known that a diplomatic resolution of the conflict would be preferable. The Washington Post does not hesitate, however, to draw disturbing scenarios. If in 2014 Russia had only broken through a stretch of the border to the east, now the concentration of troops concerns a much wider band, which raises concerns that the possible offensive could affect not only the Donbass, but also the south of the Crimea and the north from the border with Belarus.

On the Russian front, the media are divided between those who consider the troop movement a bluff perpetrated by Putin to flex their muscles, and those who, like Pavel Felgenauer, former military adviser to Gorbachev, herald “a large-scale war with the risk that it could transform itself in a European or global conflict and use of the atomic bomb “.