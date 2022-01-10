Ukraine: Moscow, we will not make concessions to the US in Geneva – Last Hour

(ANSA) – MOSCOW, 09 JAN – Moscow says it is “disappointed” by the “signals” sent by the United States and also by the EU about Ukraine and says it has no intention of making “any concessions” to American requests in view of talks scheduled in Geneva on Ukraine and security in Europe. This was announced by the Russian foreign ministry.



“We will not accept any concessions. It is out of the question,” Deputy Foreign Minister Serghei Riabkov, who will take part in the Geneva negotiations, told Russian news agencies. “We are disappointed by the signals that have come in recent days from Washington, but also from Brussels”, he added.



The West accuses Russia of amassing tens of thousands of soldiers on the border with Ukraine and says it fears an invasion or military action, which Moscow denies. The Geneva talks were organized after Russia asked for “reassurance” that NATO does not integrate Ukraine and the withdrawal of American soldiers from Eastern Europe: requests that the Atlantic Alliance has branded as “unacceptable”.



In view of the talks, which will open tomorrow in the Swiss city, in the last few hours the United States has leaked that it is working with the allies on harsh financial, technological and military sanctions against Russia, which would be triggered in the event of an invasion of Ukraine. but also to be ready to discuss with the counterpart the deployment of missiles and military maneuvers in relation to the Ukrainian crisis.



But on Friday, since the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, the positive and negative signs have been balanced: if on the one hand the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, said that “a diplomatic solution with Moscow is still possible”, the same Washington’s chief of diplomacy added that “the risk of conflict is real.”



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned that “the massing of Russian troops on the border (with Ukraine) continues” and that “if dialogue fails we are prepared”. In addition to tomorrow’s Geneva talks between the US and Russia, which will be attended by Riabkov himself and his American counterpart, Wendy Sherman, the NATO-Russia Council will be held on Wednesday 12 in Brussels. (HANDLE).

