Ukraine, NATO: “Coup risk led by Russian secret services”. The United States urges citizens to leave the country

The NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, returns to sound the alarm about a possible military escalation in Ukraine. But if in recent weeks the concerns were mainly related to the risk of a Russian invasion at the border, the head of the Atlantic Pact is worried about a possible internal coup led by Russian secret services. He stated this himself during his visit to Romania to welcome US troops at the base of Constance: the danger is not confined to a “full military invasion”, but to “Hybrid shares”including those “Cybernetic”or an attempt at “Overthrow the government of Kiev”, he said recalling the high number of Russian intelligence agents present in Ukraine. All while the American president himself, Joe Bidenduring an interview with Nbc stated that “American citizens must leave the country now”: “It’s not like dealing with a terrorist organization, we are dealing with one of the largest armies in the world, it’s a very different situation and things could go crazy fast“, He declared to the broadcaster’s microphones.

The US embassy in the Eastern European country has also issued one travel advice inviting its citizens to “not travel to Ukraine because of increased threats of Russian military action“, Adding the risk pandemic. “Those in Ukraine have to leave now by commercial or private means. If they stay in Ukraine they should exercise greater caution due to crime, civil unrest and potential combat operations in case Russia takes military action, ”they warn. The secretary of state, Antony Blinkensaid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can take place “at any time”, including during Olympic Games winter in progress a Beijing.

On the diplomatic front, the exchange of messages between Washington And fly it shows once again that relations between the two powers are now at an all-time low. “If Putin is foolish enough to proceed (with the invasion of Ukraine, ed), he is smart enough not to do anything he would have a negative impact on American citizens“, Insisted Biden during the interview. Asked if he told Putin that American security is a line that cannot be crossed, the president replied: “I shouldn’t have told him, I talked about this, he knows.” And he then ruled out sending troops for an eventual evacuation of American citizens: “It’s one world War when Americans and Russians start shooting “.