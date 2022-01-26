Ukraine, NATO cries wolf wolf and meanwhile wages war on Russia

For several days we have been hearing that the Russia is about to invade Ukraine and that therefore the democratic countries must intervene to prevent this barbaric act.

What is really going on? That the US and Great Britain, pulling behind the Born and therefore the European Union, are putting the peace of the world at risk with an incredible work of aggression economic, military and political against Russia.

What are the steps of this aggression? First of all, the continuous enlargement of NATO to the east, providing that Ukraine will also become an organically part of NATO and therefore can become the seat of everything. the nuclear paraphernalia of NATO.

It is good to remember two things:

1) When Cuba asked to be able to host the Soviet atomic missiles, Kennedy came to the brink of nuclear war to prevent it. Trivially because he did not want to have atomic missiles aimed at the house outside his house … Someone can explain to me why Russia (whatever its government) should accept to have a myriad of nuclear missiles aimed at its territory a few kilometers from the border? Mind you, not a battery of missiles but a series of atomic missiles deployed along hundreds and hundreds of kilometers of the border.

2) When Kohl was allowed to reunify Germany, two conditions were placed on him: France asked for the single currency and Russia asked to do not expand NATO to the East. Of these conditions, which the US was the guarantor of, the first was respected and the second not. Because? Why, since the fall of the Berlin wall, instead of working for peace, has NATO been building a new and immense Berlin wall against Russia? Is this a peace policy?

Secondly, in the last few weeks and especially in the last few days we are witnessing an escalation of declarations and political-military acts that constitute a real strategy of NATO tension against Russia which is accused of wanting to invade Ukraine.

Even today while the Ukrainian government claims that there is no imminent threat, the British government instead relaunches by saying that the invasion has already begun and some Russian men are already in the country. In parallel, the European Union has taken on new and tougher sanctions against Russia, the US and Great Britain are emptying their embassies in Ukraine and on a military level, NATO is encircling Russia with a massive movement of planes, heavy vehicles, men and ships along the Baltic as well as on the southern flank.

In practice, NATO shouts wolf wolf and in the meantime it is carrying out a war action against Russia. Biden behaves exactly like Blair who in order to invade Iraq shamelessly lied to parliament and public opinion. Russia is accused of wanting to invade and in the meantime troops and missiles are concentrated on its borders. With what aim? To arrive at such a dramatization as to justify a local conflict in Western public opinion which, in the logic of the US, could also lead to the division of Ukraine in order to insert into NATO and arm the piece of Ukraine that would remain. With what devastating effects we risk seeing it in the coming weeks. For the US, the goal is to move NATO domination as far east as possible, not to build or preserve peace.

There is though one last big goal in the sights of this operation by the US and British governments. And it is the European Union and especially Germany. With this operation all dialogue between Germany and Russia is interrupted and prevented. Every ambition of the European Union – occasionally timidly announced – to have its own foreign policy that trivially hinges on its own geopolitical position, is nipped in the bud.

For these, and other reasons that I do not have the space here to outline, it seems to me that we are witnessing a real strategy of tension on the part of Western countries and that the democracy we have and want to defend we should also use it so as not to be colonized by the press campaigns of the USA and their friends.

Ps. I think all the possible evil of Putin but this has nothing to do with this problem.