Ukraine, NATO replies to Moscow: “With their action they will bring us closer. Our response strength has increased”. Macron sees Putin

Just three days have passed since the meeting between Vladimir Putin And Xi Jinping in which the Chinese leader took a position (alongside the Russia) on the Ukrainian crisis denouncing the “destructive” attitude of the United States on the dossier. Today comes the direct answer of the Born through the voice of his general secretary, Jens Stoltenbergwhich a Beijing And fly repeats a message already sent clearly in recent weeks: “We must not go back to the era of spheres of influence, in which the great powers tell others what they can and cannot do – he declared on the sidelines of the meeting with the President of Poland , Andrzej Duda – For the first time, China supports Russia’s request for a halt to NATO expansion. It is an attempt to deny sovereign countries the right to make their own choices, a right inscribed in the main international documents. NATO respects the decision of each country to be part of an alliance or not. Our open door policy it was a historic success that distributed freedom and security in Europe ”.

The message is clear: you can’t prevent Kiev to look at Brussels or Washington instead of a fly. Having said this, he reiterated that the main road remains that of dialogue between the powers involved, so much so that he renews his invitation to Russia “to meet NATO allies in the NATO-Russia Council“:” We are ready to listen to their concerns but we are not willing to compromise on the main issues, our ability to defend all allied countries and the right of each country to choose its own path to security. ” And while waiting for a signal to this effect from the Kremlin, he recalls that the Alliance is continuing to take precautions also from a military point of view: “We have increased the readiness of the NATO Response Force which can be deployed at short notice, within days “. The United States have assigned others 8,500 military to the Nrf that can be quickly deployed in NATO territory, while the Great Britain sent others today 350 soldiers in Latvia. “We have generally increased our presence in the skies, seas and earth. Allied countries like Spain, Denmark, United Kingdom And United States and others have provided other capabilities, such as surveillance, in the eastern flank and particularly in the Black Sea“, he added.

The response of the secretary general then follows the accusations made by the counterpart: that is, that of mobilizing troops too close to the borders of others. “Russia has rescheduled its exercises for this month nuclear forces which on other occasions he has used as a cover for aggressive actions “, he added, recalling that” Moscow has deployed more than 100 thousand soldiers, with medical, command and control and logistics units, on the border with Ukraine. We expect 30,000 soldiers in Belarusthe most massive deployment from the Cold War. These mobilizations are not justified, they are not transparent and take place very close to the borders of NATO ”. A response precisely to the accusations made by Moscow on the expansion of the Alliance to the east which, according to the Kremlinin recent years has done nothing but get closer to the Russian border, gradually becoming one threat. But Stoltenberg adds: “If Russia wants less, NATO has achieved the opposite”.

Today is also the day of the meeting between Emmanuel Macron And Vladimir Putinwith the French president trying to put himself at the head of the negotiators to start a season of talks with Moscow for one de-escalation. The head ofElishawith the France which boasts the presidency of theEuropean Uniondeclared that “dialogue is the only opportunity to guarantee security and stability for Europe” and received the compliments of Putin for the efforts made to “resolve the question of security in Europe”.

A firmer position is that of the United States, which also today have once again emphasized theirs red line: “Our position is very clear, if Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another the Nord Stream 2 it must not go on“, A senior US administration executive said on a conference call about the visit to the White House of the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The source stated that he could not speak on behalf of Berlin but he said he was “convinced that the Germans share our concerns about Russian aggression” and assured that the US “will continue to work very closely with the Germany to ensure that the pipeline does not start “.

Meanwhile, communications intercepted by the US 007 reveal that some Russian leaders, including intelligence and defense officials, have expressed concern that a large-scale invasion of Ukraine would be more expensive and difficult than Vladimir Putin and other Moscow leaders think. . The reports Cnn citing four sources related to the American 007. The Russian leaders in question have also expressed, according to US media reports, the fear that the plans will be discovered and publicly disclosed by the West.