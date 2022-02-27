Ukraine: NATO warns that Vladimir Putin’s objectives do not stop in the country

NATO warned this Friday that the objectives of Russian President Vladimir Putin “do not stop in Ukraine” and announced that the Alliance has begun to deploy part of its Response Force to guarantee the protection of each of its members.

“The Kremlin’s goals do not stop at Ukraine”, warned the secretary general of the NATOJens Stoltenberg, at the end of a summit of allied leaders by videoconference, convened urgently in the face of the “meaningless war” waged by Russia against its neighbor.

The leaders approved a declaration calling on Russia to “immediately cease its military assault” and “withdraw all its forces from Ukraine”, and in which they hold Moscow responsible for the conflict and the loss of life and human suffering it has caused.

“There should be no room for misunderstanding: we are going to protect every ally and every inch of the territory of the NATO”, Stoltenberg stressed at a press conference after the virtual meeting.

The summit followed yesterday’s meeting, Thursday, of ambassadors of the North Atlantic Councilin which eight eastern countries invoked article 4 of the Alliance’s founding treaty, which contemplates consultations when any of the allies feels that its territorial integrity is threatened.

The allies then decided to activate the defense plans of the NATOallowing them to be able to deploy capabilities, including the Response Force, where needed.

“We have to take this seriously and that is exactly what we are doing. And now we are going to deploy the response forces of the NATO for the first time in collective defense. And we are talking about thousands of troops, we are talking about air and maritime capabilities,” explained Stoltenberg, who added that these are US and European troops, especially from France and Germany.

He recalled that the United States, Canada and European allies have deployed thousands more troops in the eastern part of the Alliance, and that there are “more than 100 planes on high alert operating in more than 30 different places and more than 120 ships from the High North to the Mediterranean”, including three carrier strike groups.

NATO expansion

Stoltenberg recalled that before the invasion of UkraineMoscow had asked for binding guarantees that the Alliance would not continue to expand and to return its troops and weapons to its 1997 borders, two years before the entry of the first countries that once belonged to the former Warsaw Pact, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

“We are facing a new normality in European security, where Russia it openly challenges the European security order and uses force to pursue its objectives”, commented Stoltenberg, who highlighted the presence as guests at the summit of the leaders of Finland and Sweden, countries threatened today by Moscow of “serious political-military consequences” if they enter the NATO.

Asked precisely about a possible dialogue about a status of neutrality between Kyiv and MoscowStoltenberg considered that this question should be decided by the Ukrainian government, adding that what “we need to see now” is that Russia stops the attack against Ukraine because “that is the easiest, fastest and best path to peace.”

Stoltenberg also warned that this is the “most serious security crisis that Europe has faced in decades” and stressed that members of the NATO they must be “ready to do more, even if it means we have to pay a price,” referring to the heavy sanctions on Moscow they are already adopting.

For the allies, the decision of the Russian president, Vladimir Putinto invade Ukraineis a “terrible strategic error” for which his country will pay a “strict price” “for years”, both economically and politically.

They assured that they will continue to carry out “the necessary deployments” to guarantee a strong and credible deterrence and defense throughout the Alliance, “now and in the future”.

“We provide support to our partner Ukraine”, as well as Georgia, Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina, stressed Stoltenberg, who stressed, however, that they are the allies of the NATO those who benefit from “the absolute guarantees and assurances under article 5 of the Washington Treaty that an attack against one will be an attack against all”.

A distinction that must be “clear”, because “it is important to ensure that we do not have an even greater crisis in Europe, where Russia challenges, threatens or attacks any country that is an ally of the NATO”, he warned.

“Vladimir Putin has tried to divide us but we are closer than ever. We are with the brave Ukrainian people, ”said the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who along with her counterpart from the European Council, Charles Michel, also participated in the summit on Twitter.

(With information from EFE)

