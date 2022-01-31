Ukraine, NATO: “We will not intervene with the military in the event of a Russian invasion”. London: “Ready to double our troops in Eastern Europe”

Even if the situation were to escalate the Born will not go outside its borders and, therefore, it will not send troops to support Ukraine: made it clear in an interview with Bbc the secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg. And while the Pentagon denounces a further increase in the number of Russian troops at the border and from fly they reiterate their desire not to attack the country, who is most exposed from a military point of view Great Britain, ready to offer to double the approximately 1,150 British soldiers currently present in Eastern European countries and the “Defensive weapons” sent in Estonia.

“NATO allies have trainers there”, continues Stoltenberg, they help with the modernization of the defenses, “they provide equipment, defensive weapons. We do a lot of things to help Ukraine strengthen its defense capability. But Ukraine is not a NATO ally. There is 100% certainty that an attack on an ally triggers the response from the entire alliance: this applies to NATO allies, not to a close and valuable partner ”, clarified the secretary general. “We are focusing on providing support to Ukraine, helping them support theirs right to self defense, and we’re also sending a message to Russia that we will impose severe penalties if once again he will use force against Ukraine – continued Stoltenberg stressing that an invasion would still provoke a decisive reaction – We have also increased our presence in the eastern part of the alliance on its territory and we are ready to do even more if necessary”.

The Pentagon says that, according to the information in its possession, Moscow is continuing to “strengthen the troops on the border with Ukraine and we have seen this even over the weekend”. Despite this, the Russian Foreign Minister, Serghei Lavrov, continues to issue apparently relaxing statements reiterating that Moscow wants “respectful” relations with Washington, underlining the importance for Russia of obtaining concrete guarantees for its security against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis. “We want good, fair, respectful and equal relations with the United States, as with any other country in the world.”

On the other hand, those who continue on the line of an iron fist is Great Britain which, according to the Prime Minister’s office Boris Johnson, will offer NATO the opportunity to double the number of British soldiers in Eastern Europe, which currently stands at 1,150. “This package will send a clear message to Kremlin – said Johnson – We will not tolerate theirs destabilizing activity and we will always stand with our NATO allies in the face of Russian hostility. I have ordered our armed forces to prepare to deploy across Europe next week, making sure we are able to support our NATO allies on land, at sea and in the air. “

But London it does not only look at military deployment. The oligarchs of Vladimir Putin they will have “nowhere to hide” with the new UK sanctions, said the foreign minister, Liz Truss, talking with Skynews. “Our number one priority is to dissuade Vladimir Putin from taking that action – he said, speaking of the possibility that Moscow decides on military intervention – For this we are ready to deploy more troops in Estonia and we are providing air support and other weapons. defense to Ukraine. To make sure he is in the best possible position should Vladimir Putin attempt a raid ”. And he then announced that even tougher sanctions will be imposed next week that “target Russian interests that have relevance to the Kremlin.”