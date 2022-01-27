Ukraine, negotiations are not easy. China: ‘Russia concerns to consider’

Beijing believes that “to resolve” the question of the Kiev crisis it is necessary to “go back to the original point of the New Minsk Agreement.” Yesterday at the Paris summit the negotiation was described as “not easy.” A soldier was arrested during the night opened fire while on guard in an aerospace factory, killing four other soldiers and a civilian woman

The negotiation that is being attempted between Russia and Ukraine is defined as “not simple”. Yesterday’s talks in Paris ended with nothing, and it was reiterated that the Minsk agreements remain “the basis of work”. Discussions with the Franco-German mediation will continue in two weeks in Berlin. In a telephone conversation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to “take seriously” Russia’s “reasonable security concerns.” Meanwhile, Ukrainian police arrested a soldier who was opened fire while on guard in an aerospace factory killing four other soldiers and a civilian woman. The soldier, serving in the National Guard, is called Artem Riabchuk, is 20 years old and is originally from the Odessa region. reasons for the gesture, even if the authorities have hinted at possible mental problems.

The map of Russian gas in Europe: in 2022 already -44% of supplies China believes that “to resolve” the issue of the crisis in Ukraine it is necessary to “go back to the original point of the New Minsk Agreement”, while “all parties should completely abandon the Cold War mentality and form a balanced European security mechanism. , effective and sustainable through negotiations. “Wang, according to a note released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, referred to the Minsk agreement” approved by the UN Security Council “, which” is a fundamental political document recognized by all parties and it should be implemented effectively “. The minister said, in an interview this morning, that the security of one country” cannot be at the expense of that of others “and that” regional security cannot be guaranteed by strengthening or even expanding military blockades “. China is also calling on” all parties to remain calm and refrain from doing things that stimulate tension and promote cr isi “.

Ukraine, Stoltenberg (NATO): “Over 100 thousand Russian soldiers at the border” Yesterday the so-called “Normandy Format” summit was held in Paris, the first confrontation in more than two years, albeit only at the level of political advisers, between Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany. The day was characterized by verbal clashes and “not easy” negotiations. The United States, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said, thinks that Russia could militarily attack Ukraine “perhaps” by mid-February, and the US embassy in Kiev urged compatriots to “consider leaving immediately. “from the country. Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov, speaking before the Duma, accused the West of having entered a state of “militaristic frenzy”, of indulging in “hysterical statements” and of wanting to push Ukraine to a false step like an attack on the eastern regions controlled by pro-Russian separatist militias to unleash a war. “We are ready for anything – warned the head of Russian diplomacy -. We have never attacked anyone, it has always been us who have been attacked, and those who did it did not get away with it”. While the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, rejected the American threats of sanctions directed at President Vladimir Putin, saying that they would be “destructive” for relations between Moscow and the West. US responses to Russia’s requests On the diplomatic level, Russia has finally received written responses to its proposals made last month. Those of the USA were handed over by the ambassador to the foreign ministry in Moscow, those of the Atlantic Pact to the Russian ambassador in Brussels. In the documents there is obviously no acceptance of the guarantees requested by Russia that Ukraine will never join NATO and a withdrawal of NATO forces from Eastern European countries. But Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a “serious diplomatic path” has been proposed in Moscow to resolve disputes, ranging from “confidence-building measures to military exercises and maneuvers in Europe” to arms control over the country. issue of strategic missiles and nuclear weapons positioned on the continent. The statements by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are of the same tenor: the Alliance “extends its hand to Moscow again”, but does not betray its principles and “is preparing for the worst”. Blinken also spoke of a possible new meeting soon with Lavrov. This will probably be the first opportunity to assess whether the responses of the Western camp can pave the way for a thaw.

Ukraine, Biden: “We could move troops soon” The Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov, quoted by Ria Novosti, replied to the US: “The answers provided by the US and NATO do not contain” any positive reaction on the main issue “, that is” the inadmissibility of a further expansion of NATO to east, the deployment of attack weapons that could threaten the territory of the Russian Federation “. Ukraine pushes the specter of the Russian invasion away Ukraine has actually intervened to try to calm the spirits, with the Foreign Minister Kuleba who has removed the specter of an imminent Russian invasion. “The number of troops amassed along the border of Ukraine and the occupied territories is large,” Kuleba said, but “at the moment it is insufficient for a full-scale offensive along the entire border.” The situation in Ukraine

For a couple of months, Russia has deployed more than 100,000 soldiers and armaments along the border with Kiev. The fear is that of a possible invasion of Ukraine by Moscow. Diplomatic efforts continue to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw the military. The response was a denial of the intention to invade Ukraine.