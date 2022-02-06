Ukraine, New York Times: “Russia has gathered 70% of its forces. Up to 50 thousand dead in case of invasion”. Moscow: “Madness and alarmism”

L’Russian army rallied the 70% of the forces he would need to organize a complete invasion of theUkraine. This is what the New York Times, citing senior officials of theBiden administration. According to the report, US officials estimated up to 50 thousand victims civilians and from one to five millions from refugees in Europe, many of which would spill over into Poland. And Kiev would fall in a few days. Moscow considers “madness”US estimates of when the Ukrainian capital could be conquered following a potential Russian attack. “The madness and thealarmism continue ”, he declared – according to reports from the Tax – the Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy adding: “What if we said the United States could take over London in a week and cause the deaths of 300,000 civilians? All this on the basis of ours sources of intelligence that we will not reveal “. Meanwhile, according to the Ukrainian presidency, the chances of one are to date diplomatic solution are greater than those of one escalation military.

The February 3, in a meeting that lasted 6 hoursBiden administration officials warned members of the Congress American that among the possible scenarios there would also be one in which Putin could quickly surround or capture Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, and remove the country’s democratically elected president, Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the same estimates, they are 83 battalions Russian tactics, each of 750 military, deployed by the Russians on the border, with a sharp increase compared to 60 two weeks ago. In addition to the 62 thousand effective deployed, there are tens of thousands of other Russian militaries providing logistical, air and medical support, leading to a total of over 100,000, according to some 130 thousand troops.

However, officials pointed out that the intelligence analysts have not yet assessed that Putin had taken the decision the final to invade. But satellite images, communications between Russian forces and images of equipment in motion show that the Russian president has assembled everything he would need to undertake what officials say would constitute “the largest operation land military in Europe since 1945 ″. In any case, again according to the report of senior US officials, Russia is unlikely to move before second half of February.