Ukraine, now Putin warns NATO: “Be careful not to cross the red line”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned NATO not to deploy its troops and weapons to Ukraine, saying this constitutes a red line for Moscow and would trigger a strong response, which could include the deployment of Russian missiles. Putin, commenting on Western concerns about Moscow’s alleged intention to invade Ukraine, said Russia is equally concerned about NATO exercises near its borders. Speaking with the participants of an online forum on investments, Putin then expressed his concern that NATO could use Ukrainian territory to deploy missiles capable of reaching Moscow in just 5 minutes: “The emergence of these threats constitutes a line for us red, ”Putin said. And again: “I hope that common sense and responsibility will prevail for their countries for the global community.” However, the Kremlin leader made it clear that Russia could deploy its hypersonic missiles.

Meanwhile, the President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko recognizes the sovereignty of Russia over Crimea which, he said in an interview with the presenter of the first Russian television channel Dmitry Kiselyov, “in fact and de jure became Russian after the referendum”. Lukashenko also announced that he had agreed with Vladimir Putin on a joint visit to Crimea, starting in Sevastopol. The formal step for recognition, he specified, will be his visit to the region. “And it is also my Crimea,” he said, alluding to the project of a United States with Russia accelerated after the protests against his re-election as President. Aside from general statements of support, they have so far formally recognized Russian sovereignty over Crimea, Cuba, Nicaragua, Syria and entities such as South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warns Russia again: it will pay “a high price” in the event of an aggression against Ukraine, a partner of the Alliance. “There will be serious political and economic consequences,” he added, in his speech at the meeting of foreign ministers in Riga, citing new sanctions by allied countries and a further strengthening of NATO’s eastern flank. “We must prepare for the worst,” he added, stating that there are no certainties about Moscow’s intentions. Kiev denounces the presence of 115 thousand Russian soldiers close to its borders.

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss from Riga issued a stern warning to Russia about an eventual invasion of Ukraine and had herself immortalized aboard a tank while visiting British troops in Tapa, Estonia. The image was compared by all the UK media to the famous photograph dated 17 September 1986 which portrayed then Prime Minister Margareth Thatcher aboard a Challenger tank at the NATO base in Fallingbostel, in then West Germany. Truss denied that the Atlantic Alliance is provoking Russia to intervene in Ukraine, a possibility that would be, he said, “a strategic mistake”. Truss promised to “stand alongside our friendly democracies” against “malicious” activities in the region.