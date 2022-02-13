Ukraine, one kilometer from the Russians: “They won’t pass through here”

Second Lieutenant Bogdan, 23, is the press officer of this battalion whose name cannot be revealed for security reasons. The soldiers remove the patch of belonging from the uniform before being photographed, no one reveals their identity. We are located just outside Chastya, an anonymous gray town, typical of the depressed area of ​​Donbas, made up of dilapidated or abandoned industrial landscapes, a city made even more anonymous and decadent by a thick fog and by the rain that falls incessantly since the early hours of the morning. Chastya was formerly part of Lugansk, one of the two capitals of the so-called pro-Russian separatist republics. It is now divided into two parts, one controlled by separatists, the other by Kyiv soldiers. A militarized gate allows civilians to pass between the two sides, but few cross it.

To reach the advanced positions you have to walk about a kilometer in a wood, then cross a mechanized bridge and after a second part of the path, between wooden steps and covered passages, you will reach a river. “The enemy has destroyed one of the bridges and the other is not usable, it is undermined. To move we have to cross the river in a small boat with a silenced engine. They know where we are and we know where they are. More or less they are around one hundred and eighty degrees ». The second lieutenant indicates the positions of the separatists who are located about five hundred meters, on either side of the river.

There are holes in the camouflage net placed along one edge of the bridge. “Every now and then they try to hit the boat, but they won’t get through here,” says Bogdan. Across the river, through a series of tunnels, you reach the underground observation posts. “We dug the tunnels with our own hands, it was impossible to bring excavators here.”

Other boys, young like him, with their helmets covered with camouflage nets, appear one after the other. It is snowing in large flakes now, in muffled silence, and the white of the snow mixes with the mud and brown water that covers much of the ground. Three cats are eating near the kitchen shack, a small closet, like all things here, built with rough logs and sheet metal. Soldiers who are willing to kill and be killed, when the hour of battle comes, when the time comes to defend their country, but who in their daily life, in the little things that they carry with them from their civil life, how to take care of a cat, find their human dimension.

They wait, like everyone else, for this enemy that looms, threatening, beyond the borders in an unreal, suspended air, like these flakes that continue to fall covering everything: men and people. Like soldiers locked in a fortress who are waiting, constantly scanning the horizon, for the appearance of enemy columns. “They used drones last October to hit border guard posts nearby.” The border is a few kilometers away. Time seems to be on the side of the Ukrainians: the terrain is impassable, the temperature generally remains above freezing. Thus, the ground is not compacted and it is difficult to think of a fast Russian advance in swampy terrain. Everything slows down, loses momentum. Walking in the trenches is also more tiring, with the boots being sucked into the ground, almost tearing off the feet. “The last time we got shot was last week, with a grenade launcher. One of our people was wounded, hit by a shrapnel. Sometimes they also use heavy artillery ».

When the group of men crosses the river again, the engineer jokingly asks if there is a place for him as a gondolier in Venice. Another soldier asks to take greetings to his mother in Italy. “Tell her I’m fine, tell her if you can. She lives in Ancona and her name is Veronica ».