Ukraine opens the possibility of reaching an agreement with Russia | News

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, opened the possibility of resolving the conflict with Russia by recognizing that there is an opportunity to recognize Crimea as part of Russian territory and the self-proclaimed republics of Donbas.

Ukraine and Russia could reach a compromise on issues of recognition of Crimea and the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Ukrainian president declared.

“We can discuss them and find a compromise on the future destiny of these territories,” he told US news channel ABC.

The most important thing in this regard, according to Zelensky, is to find a compromise on how these territories will continue to live.

The recognition of Crimea as part of Russia and the self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine are two of the requests that Moscow demands, among others, to stop the special military operation.

In the interview, Zelensky asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to establish a direct dialogue, but refused to submit to ultimatums. “I am ready for a dialogue, not for a surrender,” he added.

The Russian military operation in Ukraine can end “at any time” if Ukraine meets the conditions set by Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said at the time.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian president also denounced “promises” broken by Western countries.

“We have been hearing promises for 13 days. For 13 days they told us that they would help us in the skies, that there would be planes, that they would deliver them to us, ”he said in a video posted on his Telegram account.