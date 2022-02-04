Ukraine, Pentagon: “Russia wants to invade it with a false pretext”. Kremlin: “False, it’s not the first time the US has said it”

There Russia is ready to invade Ukraine with a false pretext. They are convinced of it Pentagonaccording to which fly has developed a plan which has already received high-level approval and which plans to enter Ukrainian territory under the excuse of a false Kiev attack at pro-Russian positions not only in Donbass, but also in the territory of the Federation. To prove it, they explain, there is a fake video produced precisely by the Russian propaganda that shows an attack by the military forces of Kiev against Russian territory or against the Russian-speaking population in eastern Ukraine. However, the response of the Kremlin: “This is not the first time that information has been released in the United States about a Russian invasion plan of Ukraine. But nothing happened “, said the spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

The details of the plan were declassified by US intelligence and were released today by the Biden administration. The operation involves the dissemination of images of civilian victims to a large audience to arouse it indignation against the Kiev government and create the pretext for an invasion. It is not clear whether the victims would be real or fake, some sources heard from the Washington Post. “We have information that the Russians are fabricating a pretext for an invasion – confirmed the Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby – As part of this bogus attack, we believe that the Russians ”are preparing an elaborate video showing“ corpses ”to report that they were attacked in Ukraine.