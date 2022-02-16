Ukraine, Pope Francis’ silent diplomacy

On the one hand, the diplomatic multilateralism promoted by Pope Francis and the Secretary of State and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, on the other hand the need to take into consideration, with respect to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, also the issues inherent to interreligious dialogue (which however can be addressed always in the wake of “multilateralism”): the Vaticanon the winds of war that blow on the borders of Eastern Europe, he must take care of the two sides of the field.

For now, the key word is somewhat the one that was used in the beginning for the conflict in Syria and which is also reported by The paper: “wait“. Pope Francis, especially with the pandemic, has taken a central role in leading the world: the Ecclesia, among so many institutions that have suffered blows to credibility, there remains an anchor to cling to during deep crises. And prayer in an empty St. Peter’s Square, if possible, reinforced this concept. It was the time of the first lockdown. Also for this reason, as well as for the function that is naturally associated with a pontiff, the Holy See is expected to act on the ventilated conflict and on the invasion that some think is imminent.

The stone guest – as the aforementioned source states – is the patriarchate of Moscow. Jorge Mario Bergoglio has indeed re-established relations with the leaders of the Islamic religion and opened to some doctrinal innovations that critics consider “Protestant” but the Pope is also a firm supporter of the universality and unity of Christianity. And relations with the Orthodox, even with Patriarch Kirill, have always been excellent. So much so that, in some passages of these nine years of pontificate, the experts have also focused on the banks that Francis managed to find with Vladimir Putin, who for the Russian Orthodox is a reference.

On the other hand, the advent of Joe Biden the White House allowed the Vatican to reconnect the dialogue with Atlanticism. What, during the presidency of Donald Trump, seemed to have been broken between the controversies inherent to migration policies and the bilateral approach that the tycoon had adopted for its geopolitical action. The positioning of the Holy See on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis is difficult to interpret but Cardinal Pietro Parolin has already shown that he can exercise the role of international peacemaker.

Peace, moreover, is the goal that Pope Francis pursues for the world and it could not be otherwise. Whoever took the ball is there Community of Sant’Egidio that today will gather around the Pantehon to express all its dissent with respect to a situation that risks compromising the stability of the pacification achieved after the last world conflict. In short, the so-called “street priests” have already chosen a side.