Ukraine: President Says Russian Troops Will Try To Take Kiev Tonight

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskystated that the invading Russian army is preparing a final offensive to take Kyivthe capital, during the early hours of this Saturday.

“We cannot lose the capital. I speak to our defenders, men and women on all fronts: tonight, the enemy is going to use all his might to break through our defenses in the most vile, harsh, and inhuman way. Tonight, they are going to try an attack,” Zelensky said in a video posted on the presidential website.

“Today has been a difficult day but with courage. We have fought for our State on all fronts, in the south, east, north and in many cities of our beautiful country,” he added.

Waiting for response from the West

The Ukrainian leader reported that he had spoken during the day with several Western leaders, including Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz.

“I have explained to them the response that Ukrainians still expect in the face of this aggression. I have accepted more help and support. Significant help for our state,” he summarized.

“Our main objective is to put an end to this massacre. The enemy’s losses have been very important,” he assured.

(With information from AFP)

