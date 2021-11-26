Ukraine, President Zelensky denounces: “Plan for a pro-Russian coup on December 1. Involved the patron of Shakhtar Donetsk”

A coup d’etat to overthrow the Ukrainian government, led by a magnate owner of one of the most important football clubs in the country and sponsored by Kremlin. Sounds like the perfect script for one spy story set in the far east of Europe, where the influence of Brussels gradually leaves room for that of fly. Instead, this is what was denounced just today by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke about a secret plan orchestrated precisely by Russia and by what could become one of its men in Ukrainian territory: the president of Shakhtar Donetsk, Rinat Akhmetov.

The coup d’état to dismiss President Zelensky, he said himself, is scheduled for December 1 or 2, according to information in his possession: “There are great challenges in the heart of our country that have been registered by intelligence agencies of other countries – he began – In particular, I received information that a coup will take place in our country on 1 December. It is interesting and also important information. 1 or 2 December “. He added that the plan would also involve Akhmetov, according to reports UNIAN, but Zelensky said he didn’t believe this detail.

In recent days, an investigation by the New York Times he cited sources of theBritish and American intelligence and spoke of an imminent military blitz by the Russian military to occupy a larger slice of land and expand its influence in the country, after the 2014 offensive. In the information released by the American newspaper, it was read that Vladimir Putin is increasingly frustrated by the peace process agreed with France And Germany after the annexation of the Crimea and support for the separatist uprising in Donbass. And for this reason it would aim to raise the stakes.

Zelensky did not refer directly to the journalistic investigation, but going down specifically said that his officials are in possession of “information from agents and also audio information on a discussion, as it were, between Ukrainian representatives with Russian representatives on the participation of Rinat Akhmetov in a coup d’état in Ukraine and the award of 1 billion dollars“, Claiming however that the tycoon owner of Shaktar Donetsk “Was framed”: “In my opinion, businessman Rinat Akhmetov was framed. I believe that this is an operation aimed at luring him into a war against the Ukrainian state, which would be a big mistake since you cannot fight your own people and the president elected by the people of Ukraine ”.

Zelensky’s words became more and more threatening, with fly which soon became the target of his rant. The president has come to say that there is a probability of one large-scale warfare with Russia, a hypothesis made more plausible by theinterruption of gas transit, but he also said that this possibility is being overestimated by the media.

From Russia comes the sharp denial. “Moscow never intended to participate in what Volodymyr Zelensky claims was a coup in Ukraine,” said the Kremlin spokesman. Dmitry Peskov. But to take the side of Kiev, urging the Russian executive not to take rash steps forward, the Born which, through the mouth of the secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, announced that “we will deal with tensions on the borders of Ukraine. Russia must reduce tensions and provide for a de-escalation “. And condemned the massif movement of troops to the border recorded in recent weeks, explaining that this “includes tanks, artillery, drones and electronic warfare systems” and “is groundless and inexplicable. It increases tensions and risks leading to errors of evaluation ”. He then concluded with a warning: “If Russia uses force against Ukraine, it will have costs and will also have consequences.”