Ukraine, President Zelensky: “Russian invasion? Warnings only create panic, they don’t help us”

The warnings of the United States on a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine “cause panic“. The Ukrainian president said so Volodymyr Zelensky, who explained: “The truth is that we have different information. And now the best friend for our enemies is panic in our country ”. “And all this information only helps to create panic, it does not help us”, reiterated Zelensky, trying to convey calm as he observed some military exercises close to Crimeathe peninsula that the Russia annexed it by taking it away from Ukraine in 2014.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now
Thank you,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
Crisis Ukraine, the country prepares for the worst but tries to avoid panic. In Zhytomyr people strolling while the tension rises
Next article
Paris, the convoy of freedom no vax does not break through: only a few demonstrators manage to enter the capital. No injuries and 44 stopped