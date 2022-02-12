Ukraine, President Zelensky: “Russian invasion? Warnings only create panic, they don’t help us”

The warnings of the United States on a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine “cause panic“. The Ukrainian president said so Volodymyr Zelensky, who explained: “The truth is that we have different information. And now the best friend for our enemies is panic in our country ”. “And all this information only helps to create panic, it does not help us”, reiterated Zelensky, trying to convey calm as he observed some military exercises close to Crimeathe peninsula that the Russia annexed it by taking it away from Ukraine in 2014.

