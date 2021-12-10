Ukraine, Putin on the counterattack: «That in the Donbass is a genocide». Biden: “Yes to Kiev in NATO”

Vladimir Putin speaks of “genocide” referring to the situation in Donbass, a region in eastern Ukraine at the center of tensions between Moscow and Kiev. The Russian president said this during a meeting of the Kremlin Council for the development of civil society and human rights, quoted by the Tax. Speaking with the director of the news agency Rossiya Segodnya, Kirill Vyshinsky, Putin said: «Both you and I know what is happening in Donbass. It looks like a genocide ». Putin’s words come after the December 7 summit on Ukraine with US President Joe Biden, who yesterday threatened “unseen sanctions” in Moscow in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

Moscow: “Kiev’s provocations will be cut short”

According to Moscow, the crisis in the Donbass is “worsening” and any “provocation” by the Kiev authorities to resolve the situation with the use of force will be “crushed”, Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov said in a statement. briefing for foreign military diplomats. «The deliveries of helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft to Ukraine are pushing the Ukrainian authorities towards abrupt and dangerous steps. Kiev is not complying with the Minsk agreements. As a result, the already tense situation in the east of the country is deteriorating further, ”he said Tax. Biden also returned to the tensions in Ukraine, through the words of the White House spokesperson, Jen Psaki. During a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, the US president said he supported Kiev’s aspiration to become a member of NATO.

