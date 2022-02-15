Ukraine, Putin. ‘ Russia does not want war. ‘ In Kiev defense sites and 2 banks under attack – World

US President Joe Biden will speak about the crisis in Ukraine at 3.30 pm Washington time, 9.30 pm in Italy. CNN reports it. Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden want to “verify” the start of the Russian withdrawal on the border with Ukraine. This was reported by Elysée sources after today’s telephone conversation between the French and American presidents. The sources spoke of “encouraging signs” but, they added, “caution is needed, given the large mass of troops at the border, we remain vigilant”

The sites of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and those of two public banks are under cyberattack: Kiev announces it. The announcement comes from the Ukrainian communications control body and concerns the sites of the country’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces, as well as two state-owned banks: the state-owned savings bank Oschadbank and Privat24, which are two of the largest financial institutions in the country. Village. The Defense Ministry website showed an error message saying the site was “undergoing technical maintenance”. The control body then specified that Privat24 was hit by “a massive DDOS attack”. “It cannot be ruled out that the attacker is using dirty tricks,” he said, referring to Russia.

Lavrov-Blinken call. Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov, in a telephone conversation he had today with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, called for a “pragmatic dialogue on the full range of issues raised by Russia with an emphasis on the principle of the indivisibility of safety”. This was announced by a press release from the Moscow Foreign Ministry.

After a talk of over three hours between the two leaders in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he saw in the attitude of the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz the desire to work for “further beneficial and pragmatic cooperation” between Russia and Germany. The US and NATO responses to security requests, the head of the Kremlin added, contain “elements” on which Russia “is ready to work”. The security of Europe “cannot be built against Russia but in cooperation with Russia”. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this in the joint press conference following the interview with Vladimir Putin.

COLLOQUI PUTIN-SCHOLZ- “We will never accept the enlargement of NATO to our borders, it is a threat that we clearly perceive”. This was reiterated by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference with German Chancellor Scholz after talks on the crisis in Ukraine. “I have been clear that on some positions there is no possibility to negotiate”. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this when answering at a press conference in the Kremlin to those who asked him if a moratorium on the eventual entry of Ukraine into NATO could be hypothesized. “For 30 years we have been told that NATO will not expand towards Russia, instead it has happened. And they tell us that Ukraine is not yet ready to join NATO. But whether this happens tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, nothing changes for us. We want to resolve this issue now “. Vladimir Putin said at a press conference with Olaf Scholz. The Russian president warns: ‘the talks do not go too long’.” The Alliance’s answers on security “so far” do not satisfy ours requests “but there are” arguments “that can be pursued, he added. In addition, the Russian president said that the Nord Stream 2 it is ready to operate from December, and is a “structural project to strengthen energy security in Europe and solve energy and environmental problems, and it has no political significance”. This was stated by President Vladimir Putin at a press conference in Moscow with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “We are concerned that there are many troops present on the border” with Ukraine, “it is important that there are no wars. We must find a peaceful solution by addressing all security issues and pursue a process of dialogue in reciprocity,” said the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a press conference with Vladimir Putin, noting that the announcement of the beginning of the withdrawal of Russian troops is “a good sign” and that diplomatic efforts “are not yet finished”. Scholz, Nord Stream? With war we will do what we must. Everyone knows what will happen ‘in the event of an attack in Kiev, the main thing is to prevent it from happening, says the German Chancellor

RUSSIA WITHDRAW SOME TROOPS– Some of the Russian forces deployed for military exercises near the Ukrainian border are returning to their bases, reports the Moscow Ministry of Defense, quoted by TASS. Units of the southern and western military districts, which have completed their tasks, have already started to load the means of transport by rail and land and today will begin to return to their bases “, said in a statement Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense. “As the combat training measures draw to a close, the troops, as always, will carry out combined marches to their permanent bases,” adds Moscow. The Kremlin confirmed the start of a planned withdrawal from the Ukrainian border of the his troops engaged in military exercises. The Kremlin considers the US decision to evacuate their diplomats from Kiev as “an exhibitionist and meaningless hysteria,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, quoted by Tass.

The withdrawal of Russian troops to their bases “was planned” and “does not depend on Western hysteria,” said the foreign minister. Lavrov. The minister, quoted by Tass, added that the news spread by the West about a Russian invasion of Ukraine is “media terrorism”. Lavrov said the US and NATO gave a “positive” response to “some of the” Russian “security initiatives” that had been “rejected for a long time”: the Russian state news agency Tass reports. “The West finally responded when it realized that we are seriously discussing the need for radical changes in the security field. Its response was positive to some of the initiatives it had long rejected,” Lavrov said. alla Tass in a press conference after talks with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau.

“Sometimes” President Vladimir Putin “jokes” about the warnings of the US and its Western allies about a Russian invasion of Ukraine and “asks us to check if they have published the exact time when the war will begin”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “For us – he added – it is impossible to understand the madness of this manic information” on the part of the Americans.

“There are no signs on the ground that Russia is reducing troops on Ukraine’s borders,” he says NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. At the same time, the head of the Alliance stressed that “there are signs from Moscow that diplomacy must continue and this is a matter for cautious optimism”. To consider a serious de-escalation of the situation on the Russian side, NATO wants to see the withdrawal of heavy vehicles and military equipment in the areas adjacent to Ukraine and not only that of meni, Stoltenberg explained at a press conference underlining that “the process of accumulation of Russian forces has been going on, with ups and downs, since last spring”. In practice, the Russians leave the military infrastructure in designated areas, and then “quickly get the men back” when deemed necessary.

Russia and China are increasingly working together, both from a military point of view, with joint exercises, and from a diplomatic point of view, at the UN Security Council. “They are two authoritarian regimes that do not share our system of values, they want a world where large countries decide the fate of smaller ones, without recognizing their sovereign choices: they have clearly stated this in their common note” said Stoltenberg.

The British premier Johnson today underlines the “diplomatic openings” echoing from Moscow about the Ukrainian crisis as a positive novelty. But it remains extremely cautious with respect to the military situation on the ground and evokes “mixed signals” not all encouraging from Western intelligence on the question of a possible partial withdrawal of Russian forces from the borders.

“The date of February 15, 2022 will enter history as the day of the failure of the war propaganda by the West. Shame on you and annihilate yourself without firing a shot.” The spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, writes on Telegram after Moscow announced the start of the withdrawal of troops deployed on the border with Ukraine, while the US planned an attack for tomorrow, February 16.

“Together with our Western” partners, “we have managed to prevent any new escalation from Russia.” She said it the Ukrainian Foreign MinisterDmytro Kuleba, after Moscow announced the start of the withdrawal of part of its troops engaged in exercises on the Ukrainian border. Russia must withdraw all its forces from the border, Kuleba also says. “We have a rule: do not believe what you hear, believe what you see,” he told reporters following the announcement by Moscow of the withdrawal of some Russian troops at the end of the exercises. “When we see a withdrawal, we will believe in a de-escalation,” added Kuleba quoted by the BBC, explaining that Ukraine is working with its allies to prevent further escalation.

Germany has asked Russia to “withdraw its troops” deployed on the borders of Ukraine. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, on the day of the meeting in Moscow between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The situation is particularly dangerous and can escalate at any moment” and “we must use all opportunities for dialogue to achieve a peaceful solution”, said Minister Baerbock in a statement, stressing that “the responsibility for a de-escalation is clearly on the side of Russia, and it is up to Moscow to withdraw its troops. ”

Italy is also trying the card of direct diplomacy to seek a peaceful solution to the crisis in Ukraine: Di Maio arrives in Kiev today, while tomorrow he will be in Russia. On Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Mario Draghi will be in Paris for a working dinner at the Elysée. He communicates a note from Palazzo Chigi. At the center of the dinner “consultations and perspectives of commitment for the Sahel”.

Deputies of the Duma – the lower branch of the Russian parliament – have approved an appeal to President Putin for Moscow to recognize the self-proclaimed breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in southeastern Ukraine, where Russia has long been accused of supporting separatists in the conflict of the Donbass: this was reported by the online newspaper Meduza, according to which the Russian deputies approved the document prepared by the Communist Party. This resolution – writes Meduza – provides for the appeal to be sent directly to the Russian president. 351 deputies voted in favor, against 16 and one abstained.

Russia’s recognition of self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine would amount to a “violation of international law,” said the NATO secretary general, in response to a question about the Duma vote. The recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk, Stoltenberg added, would also constitute a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and of the Minsk agreements.