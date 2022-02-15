Ukraine, Putin to Scholz: “NATO never at our borders”. The Kremlin withdraws some troops

On Telegram, the spokesperson for the Moscow Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, writes: «February 15, 2022 will go down in history as the day when Western war propaganda failed. They fell out of favor and were destroyed without a single shot being fired. ‘ The date indicated so far by the West was February 16. Today Putin – the Kremlin says – responding to various appointments given by the West which gave the exact day of the invasion, jokingly asked what time it was supposed to happen. In short, today is the day of the Russian mockery of the West. The Kremlin states that Russia remains bound by the Minsk agreements.

Born: withdraw the means, not just men

The response to the Russian move by the retreating troops comes from the Secretary General of NATO, Jen Stoltenberg: to consider a serious de-escalation of the situation on the Russian side, NATO wants to see the withdrawal of heavy vehicles and military equipment in the areas adjacent to the ‘Ukraine and not just that of men. At the press conference Stoltenberg underlined: “the process of accumulation of Russian forces has been going on, with ups and downs, since last spring”. In practice, the Russians leave the military infrastructure in designated areas, and then “quickly get the men back into position” when deemed necessary. “At the moment – says Stoltenberg – we have not seen any signs of de-escalation” of the presence of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, we continue to monitor the situation. The signals coming from Moscow about the willingness to negotiate are grounds for cautious optimism. ” “We expect a substantial withdrawal of troops and equipment,” says Stoltenberg. “For now we have not seen a de-escalation on the ground, in fact in recent weeks it has been the opposite,” he remarked.

Cyberattack on major sites, banks and the Ministry of Defense

However, the “de-escalation” does not seem to coincide with the end of hostilities. In the afternoon of February 15, a cyberattack took place in Ukraine against the sites of several banks, confirms the government’s Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security. The attack would be of the Ddos type. The banks involved are Privatbank and Oschadbank. According to unconfirmed sources, there are also Crédit Agricole and First International Ukrainian Bank. The site of the Ministry of Defense and the armed forces was also affected. Last month, the sites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emergencies were attacked.

Draghi to Zelensky, Italy’s support for territorial integrity

On the Italian side, the government confirms its proximity to Ukraine. The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, had a telephone conversation today with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. At the center of the talks, explains a note from Palazzo Chigi, there were the latest developments of the Ukrainian crisis. President Draghi reiterated the Italian government’s firm support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. The importance of strengthening the common commitment for a sustainable and lasting solution to the crisis was shared, while keeping open a channel of dialogue with Moscow. As part of the intense diplomatic action conducted by Italy, together with partner and allied countries, underlines Palazzo Chigi, Minister Luigi Di Maio is today visiting Kiev for talks only with his counterpart Kuleba.

Di Maio, support for Ukrainian integrity as confirmed by Draghi

«I expressed to Minister Kuleba the strong closeness of Italy to the Ukrainian government and people, and our firm, constant support for the territorial integrity and full sovereignty of Ukraine, included in its international policy choices. As reiterated by President Draghi to President Zelensky in today’s phone call ». Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said this at the end of the meeting with his Ukrainian colleague Dmitry Kuleba in Kiev