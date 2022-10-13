Ukraine receives an anti-aircraft system

Ukraine on Wednesday claimed responsibility for the reconquest of several towns taken by Russian troops in the south of the country and celebrated the shipment by Germany of an anti-aircraft defense system that should allow it to protect itself from bombing campaigns against its cities.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg assured that the supply of these systems to neutralize Russian missiles was “the priority”.

These promises of military material take place after an avalanche of missiles, rockets and drones fell in Ukraine in the last two days, presented by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, as a retaliation for the attack with explosives against the Crimean bridge, that connects this peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014 with Russian territory.

Meanwhile, the UN General Assembly yesterday approved by an overwhelming majority a resolution condemning Russia’s “illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian territories, inflicting a new diplomatic defeat on Moscow, which had vetoed a similar resolution in the Council. Security at the end of September. The resolution, presented by Albania and Ukraine itself, and co-sponsored by some seventy countries, was approved by 143 votes in favor, five against (Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua and Syria) and 35 abstentions, among them, China, Bolivia, Algeria, Pakistan, Honduras.