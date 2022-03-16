Ukraine recognizes that it cannot be a member of NATO | News

President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged on Tuesday that Ukraine cannot join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), while asking his European partners to increase the volume of military assistance, with special emphasis on the supply of aircraft.

READ ALSO: Ukrainian parliament extends martial law until April 25

“For years we have heard that the doors were open, but also that we could not enter. This is the truth and we have to recognize it,” said the Ukrainian president.

Zelenski participated by videoconference in a meeting with the so-called Joint Expeditionary Force made up of leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries, convened by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Ukrainian president said that kyiv needs new formats of interaction with Western countries and separate security guarantees.

“We emphasize that we need new formats of interaction, new determination, and if we cannot enter through the open doors (of NATO), then we must work with those communities that we can and that will help us, will protect us,” he said.

Created in 2014, the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force is not a standing force.

The participating countries (except the United Kingdom, these are Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Estonia) regularly conduct joint military exercises.

The country has aspired to NATO membership since 2008, but Moscow has always demanded a ban on the country joining the Western military alliance and has always described NATO’s expansion into Eastern Europe as a hostile act.

In his speech, Zelenski affirmed that “everyone knows what is vital for us today: airplanes”, while stressing that “it would have been difficult without their efforts”, but “we need more”.