Ukraine recovers villages with the start of the counteroffensive

European officials meet in Prague for an informal two-day meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine and how the countries of the European Union can support the country in terms of military and social support.

During the meeting, the EU foreign and defense ministers will also discuss new measures against Russia stemming from Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine six months ago.

One of the proposals put forward by Eastern European countries is to ban Russian tourists from entering the EU.

“In a situation where people in Ukraine are being tortured, killed and terrorized, Russian citizens should not enjoy tourist trips to Europe,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in a statement.

“It is important that we limit the opportunities for Russian citizens to travel in Europe,” the statement said.

“After all, tourism is a privilege, not a right,” Kallas added.

Reaching a consensus among the 27 EU countries can be difficult, said Artis Pabriks, Latvia’s deputy prime minister and defense minister.

In a memorandum distributed before the meeting, France and Germany urged a more cautious approach to changes in the EU’s visa policy.

“While we understand the concerns of some member states in this context, we must not underestimate the transformative power of the life experience in democratic systems,” the memorandum said.

The Russian government will take action if the EU decides to ban visas for Russian citizens, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

“This is a very serious decision that can be directed against our citizens. And such decisions cannot go unanswered,” he said, adding that Russia’s response will reflect what “protects the interests of our citizens.”