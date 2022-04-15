Ukraine rejoins European World Cup qualifiers

The rescheduling of the playoff games implies changes also in the dates of the planned matches of the UEFA Nations League

ZURICH (AP) — The campaign of Ukraine for a ticket to the World Cup will resume on June 1 against Scotland after their playoff semifinal in glasgow was postponed in March because the country was invaded by Russia.

FIFA also said Thursday that the delayed playoff final in that bracket against Wales in Cardiff will be on June 5, and it will determine the last European team to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

The winner of the playoffs will share a group in the World Cup in November with England, USA and Iran.

“The FIFA I would like to thank all parties involved for the strong spirit of solidarity and cooperation that has led to this unanimous decision.”

Most of Ukraine’s squad usually comes from domestic clubs Kyiv Dynamo Y Shakhtar Donetsk. The teams were unable to resume activities on February 26 after a winter break and most of their players from other countries left Ukraine to escape the war. The clubs have been holding friendly matches in Europe this week.

