Ukraine-Russia, American weapons arrive in Kiev. And London also takes sides

Diplomacy works but in the meantime a Kiev American weapons arrive. This is the first tranche of aid recently decided by Washington, 90 tons of material (including ammunition) delivered by a stars and stripes 747. The news of the last few hours, however, is that alongside the use it’s gone down London, increasingly determined to carve out an autonomous role in the present and future Ukrainian crisis. Here then is that the Russian Defense Minister, Serghei Shoigu, agreed to meet with his British counterpart Ben Wallace: an unusual move, given that Russian-British relations, if possible, are even more shabby than those with America. There Great Britain, on the other hand, it “forged” the stages with respect to its European partners and was the first to send military aid to Ukraine (anti-tank systems) with a cargo of the RAF who avoided the skies of Germany to head to Kiev.

Ukraine, London also sides against Russia

The move sparked debate among analysts, with some reckless reconstructions that Berlin would be far too “Russophile” at this juncture. From the Germanyin fact, no direct supplies of weapons, no approval for re-export from third countries (as opposed to what the United States did with the Baltics), but yes to the dispatch of “a complete field hospital” by February. In reality, it then emerged that it is the standard procedure of the RAF to avoid densely populated areas when transporting explosives but this gives the measure of how much diffidence – and the difference of views – is currently in play even among allied countries.

But it doesn’t stop there. London’s flight forward is much more complex. The British Foreign Ministry claims to have “information” relating to contacts between the Moscow intelligence services and Ukrainian political figures, raising the suspicion that the Kremlin is considering not only a military incursion but also a full-blown “invasion and occupation” to “install” a “pro-Russian leadership” in the Kiev government. The future «potential candidate» premier of Moscow would then be «the former Ukrainian deputy Yevhen Murayev». Then there are the names of former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, former Deputy Prime Minister Serhiy Arbuzov and Andriy Kluyev, as well as former Deputy Head of the National Security Council Vladimir Sivkovich, all riding under the considered pro-Russian presidency of Viktor Yanukovych, deposed in 2014. “The information released today sheds light on the extent of Russian activities designed to subvert Ukraine and gives an idea of ​​what the Kremlin plans to do internally,” commented the British Foreign Minister Liz Truss. Truss herself, in another speech on Friday, announced that London “is promoting new trilateral ties with Poland and Ukraine”.

EU ministers summit on Monday

Statements that in Kiev were greeted with jubilation and portrayed by the media as “alliances” made and finished. In short, post-Brexit London, inside NATO but outside the EU, protagonist of the Aukus “snatching” against France, is assuming the role of the European hawk vis-à-vis Moscow, with freedom of action (including military) without other more marked than the European one. The EU, it must be said, has its own times and liturgies. That the Russian move on “security guarantees” is a “threat” to the European architecture the Union has said in all sorts of ways. That Russia will pay “dearly” for the invasion of Ukraine, too. But on the practical front, nothing has changed. On Monday the 27th they will meet in Brussels for a routine foreign affairs council (Syria, Libya, Mali and Sudan also on the table) which, however, in all probability will be dominated by the Ukrainian dossier. The US secretary of state Antony Blinken will connect remotely. Time is running out: the US has promised to deliver the “written responses” to Russia next week. Then it will be Vladimir Putin’s turn.