Ukraine, Russia announces the end of military maneuvers in Crimea

“The units of the Southern Military District, after completing their participation in the tactical exercises, are moving towards their permanent deployment points,” the defense ministry said in a statement. At the same time, state television broadcast images of military units crossing a bridge connecting the Russian-controlled peninsula to the mainland.

Zelensky: “We don’t see any Russian withdrawal yet” “To be honest we react to the reality we have and we don’t see any withdrawal yet. We have just heard about it: for now they are only declarations”. This was stated by the president of Ukraine, Voldymyr Zelensky, speaking with the BBC in a military training camp in western Ukraine. “Regarding the threat, I have said many times that we are calm because we remember that this did not start yesterday. It has been happening for many years,” he added.

Blinken: “We have not seen a significant Russian withdrawal” – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also skeptical about the withdrawal of Russia, who in an interview with ABC says he has not seen evidence of the withdrawal of Russian troops and warns: “The threat in Ukraine remains real, unfortunately there is a difference between what Russia says and what it does. We do not see a significant withdrawal. On the contrary, we continue to see forces at the border. “

Born: we evaluate new troops in Central and Eastern Europe – Thus, NATO defense ministers “instructed” the Alliance to “assess the presence of new troops in central and eastern Europe,” said Stoltenberg. Meanwhile, dozens of US paratroopers landed in Poland near the Ukrainian border as part of a deployment of several thousand soldiers to strengthen NATO’s eastern side. This was stated by journalists from France Presse who saw soldiers jump from a military plane and, on the ground, get on buses at Rzeszow airport, 100 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Borrell: check withdrawal of Russian soldiers from Crimea The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, expressed caution at the announcement of the withdrawal of Russian forces from Crimea, stressing that it must first “verify”. Commenting on the news on radio France Inter, the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy said that the withdrawal, “if it were true, without a doubt” would be a sign of relaxation. However, he added: “You always have to check.”

Von der Leyen: “From Moscow now facts beyond words” – “I believe that diplomacy has not said the last word but now we have to see the facts as well as the words”. Ursula von der Leyen said this at the Strasbourg plenary. “NATO has not yet seen clear signs of withdrawal.” And on gas, the president of the EU Commission explained: “We have examined all the possible perturbations if Russia chooses to use energy as a lever of pressure and I can say that for this winter we are safe. With the Member States we have developed emergency measures that we can implement if we reach a total crisis: over 200 LNG ships are arriving in Europe. But we must also invest to free ourselves from the dependence on Russia for gas “.

Stoltenberg: “We see more Moscow troops coming” Doubts about the actual withdrawal also come from the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, according to whom the Russian troops “have increased not decreased”: “We are monitoring very closely what is happening. At the same time we are recording Moscow’s openings to diplomatic dialogue and we are ready in this sense. But we are still waiting for Russia’s reaction to our written replies sent on January 26th “.

Moscow replies: “We will no longer take your statements seriously” – To the words of the head of NATO, Moscow replies: “We will no longer take Stoltenberg’s statements seriously”. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says: “We are not interested, honestly, in Stoltenberg’s statements, that he is either the NATO secretary general or a banker, I still don’t understand.” The reference is to the fact that Stoltenberg has been appointed head of the Central Bank of Norway for the next six years: he will take up the post in September, after leaving NATO.

Xi to Macron: a political solution to the crisis is needed – Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a political solution to the conflict in a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. The Chinese leader also asked to use the Normandy format (Germany, France, Russia, Ukraine).

Berlin: G7 foreign ministers in Munich on Saturday over the Ukraine crisis – The German government has confirmed its intention to hold a meeting of G7 foreign ministers on the sidelines of the upcoming Munich Security Conference. The talks are expected to take place on February 19, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said, quoted by international media.