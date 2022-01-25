Ukraine-Russia crisis, NATO’s latest attempt to avoid confrontation: “A proposal in Moscow by the weekend”

Tension is growing over the situation in Ukraine and diplomatic efforts to be able to identify expendable solutions to face the crisis are intensifying by the hour. While Russia has launched some tank-filled exercises in Crimea, the European Union promises “massive sanctions” should Moscow launch an eventual attack. “There will be enormous consequences for Russia if it invades Ukraine”, US President Joe Biden said once again, who at the same time reminded all international observers that it would be “the largest invasion since the Second World War. “. For now, the US has made it known that it is ready to include the ban on exports of high-tech material in the sanctions package against Russia.

Meanwhile, NATO in the evening announced that at the end of this week it will “send a formal written proposal” to Russia regarding the requests for security guarantees made by Moscow. To make it known, during an interview with Cnn, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. This is another diplomatic move that aims to “find a way out” from the Ukrainian crisis, as Stoltenberg himself highlighted. “We are ready to sit down at the table and listen to Russia’s concerns – these are his words – but we are not ready to compromise on our principles”. The Defense Minister of Kiev, Alexei Reznikov, tries to reduce the range of tones: “There is currently no threat of invasion”. But at the same time the Kiev government said it had dismantled a “Russian-backed criminal group” which, according to reports, was preparing an attack.

