Ukraine-Russia crisis, Putin-Biden phone call today

Tension is growing over Ukraine. According to US intelligence, Russia could invade the country next week, before the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Although, according to Jake Sullivan, Washington’s national security adviser, the decision has not yet been made by Russian President Vladimir Putin. And just today US President Biden is expected to speak on the phone with his Russian counterpart. The last call between the two was at the end of December.

9.05 AM – “Kiev City Services” are working to prevent an emergency situation of a military nature. Kiev is a large metropolis and has an extensive and complex infrastructure of crucial support, whose stable functioning in a situation emergency is perhaps the most important task. ” So according to a note the mayor of Kiev, Vitaly Klichko, according to whom “an evacuation plan from the capital has been approved”, with the “number of vehicles needed and the safe areas to accommodate the transferred people”. Klichko spoke of “fuel reserves” and “electric generators installed to operate continuously in an emergency situation”.

8.15 am – Meanwhile Russian diplomatic staff in Ukraine would have started to leave the country to return to Russia. This was reported by Sputnik citing an “informed” source. “According to Ukrainian citizens, Russian diplomats and consular officials in Ukraine have begun to leave for Russia” and “this, in particular, is evidenced by the difficulties for an appointment at the consulates and the embassy,” the source said.

7.10 – Leave Ukraine immediately. Australia and New Zealand also invite their compatriots to leave the country immediately. For the Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, the situation is “very serious”. “It will be a very volatile picture if there is a conflict – he said this morning during a press conference – We hope and pray that this is not the case”. “The message has long been clear that Australians in Ukraine should leave the country,” he added. New Zealand has no diplomatic representation and therefore, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said, the ability to provide consular assistance to compatriots is “very limited”. “The security situation – he added – could change at short notice and in these circumstances the citizens of New Zealand should not count on support for evacuation from the country”. The appeal to Russia is, “once again, to take immediate measures to reduce tensions and the risk of a serious miscalculation”.