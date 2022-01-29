Ukraine-Russia crisis, the latest news

The US president announced the imminent arrival of additional soldiers in NATO countries close to Russia. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson said he will ask Putin to step back. Fear of gas supplies, the US and the EU are working on an alternative plan

The crisis in Ukraine shows no signs of easing, despite the contacts of political leaders with Vladimir Putin and the appeal of Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky not to “trigger panic”. In fact, Joe Biden has announced that the United States will send new troops to Eastern Europe in the NATO countries in the short term.

Putin hears Macron, the Pentagon: “Conflict is not inevitable” The announcement by the US president comes in the wake of fears of a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia. In recent months, Moscow has amassed over 100,000 troops on the border with Kiev: “I will send troops to Eastern Europe to NATO countries in the short term. Not many,” Biden said. The Pentagon has already put 8,500 soldiers on alert for a possible deployment in NATO countries in Eastern Europe.

NATO: “Over 100,000 Russian soldiers on the border” The British Prime Minister also spoke on the Ukrainian crisis: Boris Johnson announced that he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days, and will ask him to take a step back and stop the escalation with Ukraine. Johnson “will reiterate the need for Russia to step back and engage in diplomacy when he speaks with President Putin”. The UK Prime Minister added that in the next few days he will visit Eastern Europe to “accelerate diplomatic efforts”.

Kiev: “Stop creating panic” Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky tried to curb the escalation around Kiev: after Joe Biden’s alarm, according to which an invasion is likely in February, his Ukrainian counterpart urged him not to “unleash panic “. Meanwhile, yesterday Emmanuel Macron heard from Vladimir Putin, saying he “agreed” on the “need for de-escalation” and “continuation of dialogue” on the crisis in Ukraine.

The map of Russian gas in Europe Also weighing on the crisis is the dependence of many EU countries on gas sold by Moscow: yesterday in a joint statement, Biden and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, assured that the two sides of the Atlantic are working together to guaranteeing “sufficient and timely supplies to the EU from various sources around the world” even in the event of a possible interruption of the Russian ones, should they be hit by a Western embargo or suspended in retaliation by Moscow.