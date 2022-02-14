Ukraine-Russia, Di Maio in Kiev tomorrow

Ukraine-Russia crisis, the head of the Farnesina, Luigi Di Maio, is planning a diplomatic visit to Kiev. According to what is learned, the Foreign Minister could already go to the Ukrainian capital tomorrow.

Read also

EU PREPARES FOR A FLOW OF REFUGEES

Meanwhile, the European Commission is working to be found “ready” in the event that a Russian attack on the country provokes a flow of refugees from this country to EU member states, primarily those that share borders with the former Soviet republic. , such as Poland and Hungary. This was confirmed by the deputy chief spokesperson of the EU executive, Dana Spinant, during the briefing with the press in Brussels.

“In addition to sanctions – says Spinant – the second track of our work is preparation. We work on all possible aspects” that could involve a Russian aggression “and migration and refugees are one of these aspects. We will be ready for whatever happens “and, to this end,” we work with our Member States. The preparation process is underway: our goal is to be ready for everything that can happen “in the field of migration, as well as in the field of energy.

At this moment, the spokesperson specified, “we are fully focused on finding a diplomatic solution and for de-escalation. If a diplomatic solution fails, we will be ready. Let’s not go into the details now” of the preparatory work in progress, he concludes. .

G7 READY FOR ‘MASSIVE’ SANCTIONS TOWARDS RUSSIA

Meanwhile, the G7 countries are ready to impose “massive” economic sanctions on Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine. This is what the finance ministers of the Big Seven affirm, who in a joint statement say they are ready to field “a rapid, coordinated and strong response” against Moscow. “We are prepared to jointly impose economic and financial sanctions that would have massive and immediate consequences on the Russian economy,” ministers say.

The G7 also promises to maintain “significant financial support” for Ukraine. Together with the International Monetary Fund, the statement reads, the G7 has provided Kiev with $ 4 billion since 2014.

KREMLIN: “DIALOGUE WITH USA, BUT RELATIONS AT A MINIMUM”

Relations between Moscow and Washington are at a “very low level”. This was stated by the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov. There are some channels of dialogue, he said in statements to the Russian media reported by the BBC, but when it comes to“bilateral relations, we can only speak negatively”. “We are – she added – at a very, very low point”.The presidents of the two countries “speak, there is dialogue on other fronts”, Peskov said, stating that this is a positive aspect “because only a couple of years ago there was no dialogue, there were no contacts from the gender”.

TOMORROW DUMA VOTE ON RECOGNITION OF UKRAINIAN SEPRATIST REGIONS

Meanwhile, the Russian State Duma has scheduled for tomorrow the vote of the resolution in which President Vladimir Putin is asked to recognize, as part of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, self-proclaimed independent republics in 2014. Two were presented. different resolutions. The first, presented by the Communist Party, asks the President directly to recognize the two Republics, the second, of the ruling party of united Russia, calls for consultations between the President and the Foreign and Defense Ministers, before proceeding, if necessary. Both texts will be discussed tomorrow.



US EMBASSY IN KIEV, PLAN TO TRANSFER PERSONNEL

In the meantime, the United States is preparing the transfer of all the staff of the embassy to Kiev in the next 48 hours. CBS news reported this last night. Over the weekend, the State Department released a new travel advisory in which it pulled all non-essential embassy staff from the country.

Of the personnel remaining in the country, some are in the process of being moved to Lviv, in the western region of Ukraine, because “they are closer to the diplomatic and consular offices of the United States in neighboring countries,” US sources said. It is estimated that there are 30 thousand, 7 thousand of which are registered with the embassy, ​​the CBS reports again, recalling that they were urged to leave the country “immediately” by their own means.

SCHOLZ IN KIEV AND MOSCOW

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz went to Kiev today as fears of a Russian invasion of the country grow. On the eve of his departure, Scholz said any attack from Russia would lead to “severe sanctions that we have carefully prepared and can put in place at any time.” Scholz then described his mission to Kiev as “an attempt to secure peace for Europe”. During his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Scholz is expected to discuss how Germany can help the Ukrainian economy. Scholz’s visit to Moscow is scheduled for tomorrow. Meanwhile, the German Chancellor has asked Russia for “immediate signs of de-escalation” during his visit to Kiev. On Twitter, he warned that there will be “heavy consequences” for the country if he decides to invade Ukraine.

JOHNSON’S NEW DIPLOMATIC INITIATIVE

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will launch a diplomatic initiative starting today and “will travel to European countries at the end of this week, in his attempt to unite Western allies in the face of the situation in Ukraine”. This was announced by a spokesman for Downing Street, who according to the Telegraph explained that “there is still an opportunity for de-escalation and diplomacy, and the prime minister will continue to work tirelessly alongside our allies to persuade Russia to back down “.

The London initiative will also count on the mission of Foreign Minister Liz Truss, who will travel to various European capitals this week and will give a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday to address the impact of the Ukrainian crisis on global security.