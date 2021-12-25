Ukraine, “Russia is strengthening its army in Crimea”: the revelation from US satellite images

Last month the New York Times had claimed that Putin he was thinking of a new military offensive to take more Ukrainian ground after Donbass and the Crimea. Someone satellite imagery captured in recent weeks, and released on December 23, seem to confirm what was already being announced. In fact the photos of the Maxar Technologies, a private US company, show that the Russia he has continued in recent weeks to “strengthen his army in the annex Crimea and in various areas of western Russia along the border with Ukraine ”.

According to reports from Reuters, the images show a base in the Crimea filled with hundreds of vehicles armored And wagons armed which Moscow has begun gathering in that area since 13 December. A satellite image of the same base showed that in October it was half empty. Other images show continuous accumulations of armaments and vehicles a Yelnya, a Russian city approx 260 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border, and at the training ground of Pogonovo, near the southern Russian city of Voronezh.