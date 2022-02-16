Ukraine-Russia, Kiev: “We don’t see any withdrawal”

Attempts at mediation continue to avoid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This morning Moscow announced that its troops are leaving Crimea, but NATO and Kiev are not seeing clear signs of de-escalation. ”We have not yet seen any withdrawal ” by Russian troopsdeclared the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to the BBC, saying that “we have only heard about the Russian withdrawal”. Interviewed at a military training camp in western Ukraine, Zelensky added that when Russian troops withdraw, ” everyone will see it, not just the army. But for now they are just words. ” Saying that he believes that ” all normal people hope for a de-escalation ”, the Ukrainian president said that “ regarding the threat ” posed by Russia ” I have said many times that we are calm about any threat because remember that all this did not start yesterday. It has been happening for many years. “

On the same line the bornthat it “felt” Russia’s openings towards a diplomatic exit from the Ukrainian crisis, but “so far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground. On the contrary, we see an accumulation of troops “and” we have not received any responses to the written document “that was sent to Moscow, says NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, on the sidelines of the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels, stressing that Moscow should” do what it says: de-escalate and withdraw forces “from the borders with Ukraine.

“So far – he continues – we do not see any de-escalation: we are monitoring. If they really start withdrawing troops, it will be welcome, but we still have to see” if they really will. “They have always moved troops back and forth, but the equipment” remains in place and “the trend in recent weeks and months is an increase” in the military presence on the border with Ukraine. “Russia retains the ability to conduct a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine, without warning.” “What we see – adds Stoltenberg – is a very strong military presence” on the border with Ukraine, “but also an opportunity for diplomacy. We are closely monitoring the situation”. Therefore at NATO “we work hard for the best outcome, but we are prepared for the worst, an invasion of Ukraine” by Russian troops, he concludes.

It was not long in coming the answer from Moscow. “There are problems with NATO’s assessment of the situation,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, stressing that NATO’s analysis of troop movements at the border is wrong, according to reports from the Interfax agency. with Ukraine.