Ukraine-Russia, latest news: “Kiev willing to renounce NATO”. Di Maio goes on a mission

Kiev, February 14, 2022 – The eyes of the world are onUkraine close to the day (February 16) that, according to US intelligence, would have been chosen by the Russia to move from words to deeds. While the appeals to Putin because the tension is eased (the latest by Olaf Scholz and Boris Johnson), the hypothesis arises that Kiev could renounce entry into the Born to avoid the war. The German Chancellor is today in the Ukrainian capital, where our Foreign Minister could also arrive tomorrow Luigi Di Maio, which according to sources is preparing for a “diplomatic mission” with a stop also in Moscow. Meanwhile, in the wake of fears of an imminent Russian attack, the stock markets plummet: European markets started the first session of the week in deep red.

The hypothesis: freezing entry into NATO

In a morning interview with the Bbc L’ambassador Ukrainian In the United KingdomVadym Prystaiko, admits that “we could (give up joining NATO ed), especially if we are threatened like this, blackmailed like this and pushed in this direction “, only to back off and argue that Kiev’s ambitions remain the same, because” NATO is enshrined in the Constitution. “But now the stone has been thrown and is picked up by the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov: a commitment by Ukraine “formalized in some way” not to pursue NATO membership “would be a step that could contribute considerably to formulating a more meaningful response to Moscow’s concerns”.

Ukraine-Russia: the reasons for the war and why the US is raising the tension

Scholz to Putin: “We expect de-escalation immediately”

The idea of ​​a freezing of the Ukrainian target – among the reasons behind the Russian initiative – would also be contemplated by Olaf Scholz. According to Die Welt, the German Chancellor who is in Kiev today and will be in Moscow tomorrow to meet Putin, would have discussed with his collaborators, albeit as a “thought experiment”, the possibility of a 10-year moratorium on Ukraine’s entry. in NATO. Sources in Berlin were quick to deny, assuring Reuters that this option “is not on the table”. However, it cannot be ruled out that Scholz raises the issue in his conversation today with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. Moreover, at the moment, Ukraine would not have the requisites for accessing the alliance which, in addition to the unanimous approval of the other members, has as its preconditions a “functioning democracy” and the absence of “unresolved external territorial disputes” . Officially Scholz today limited himself to asking Russia “immediate signs of de-escalation“, underlining that” a new military aggression will have some heavy consequences for Russia “. Sentence that has already received the approval from Moscow.” There is no de-escalation that Russia should do on Ukraine, this is up to the West, encouraging Kiev to fully implement the package of agreements of Minsk “, replies Oleg Postnikov, Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Boris Johnson: the situation in Ukraine is “very, very dangerous”, he said, urging Putin to step back from the “brink”.

Ukraine-Russia, the general reveals Putin’s cards: “Blitz to avoid encirclement”

The deployment of Russian forces

Although several analysts argue that Putin’s threat could turn into a bluff, the possibility of a war remains concrete. Reports continue to circulate of Russian helicopters moving storm troops towards the border. “Over the past ten days we have seen a dramatic acceleration in the build-up of Russian forces and the disposition of these forces in a way that allows for military action to be launched at any time,” the White House adviser told CBS. Homeland Security, Jake Sullivan. In addition, in the last few hours, a submarine armed with cruise missiles that reached the Bosphorus from the Baltic towards the Black Sea. The Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies had 87 Russian troops as of February 12, approximately 147,000 military“including air and naval personnel. Kiev, which continues to receive weapons from the US and the Baltics, has urged airlines to avoid the skies over the Black Sea. Airspace may soon be closed.

Ukraine-Russia, the military forces deployed

Stock exchanges dropping, gas skyrocketing

The winds of war in Ukraine ballast the Bags European. The lists of the Old Continent started the first session of the week with a sharp decline, with Milan which comes to lose 3.7%. Geopolitical tensions have also made the price of the Petroleum which is close to $ 100 a barrel he was born in gas which in Amsterdam reached + 12% to 88 euros.