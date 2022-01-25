Ukraine, Russia must capitulate or risk invasion. Chronicle of a disaster foretold

One could start from the words of the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, who recently declared: “Significant differences remain, not easy to fill, and there is a real risk of armed conflict in Europe”. The question is that Russia he considers himself vulnerable, especially from the west, where the most dangerous threats have historically originated. Belarus and Ukraine are a bit like Soviet nightmares.

The Ukrainian border is a few hundred miles from Moscow and is therefore a major threat when in enemy hands. The only conceivable value that Belarus and Ukraine have for the Americans is to put Russia in a position where it must capitulate to the United States on all critical issues or risk an invasion. outright. This is why Russia is trying to close the game early. In Belarus it has already done so when President Alexander Lukashenko won a dubious and heavily criticized election. The Russians intervened to save Lukashenko and now have effective control of Belarus. If Russia’s aim is to occupy Ukraine it is not enough to defeat the Ukrainian army, but it may be necessary to physically occupy key areas of the country.

Read Also Ukraine, NATO sends ships and planes to Eastern Europe. The Pentagon puts 8,500 soldiers on alert. Via the US and English staff

Russia’s war plan is obviously secret, but the Ukrainian government has released its opinion on how a Russian invasion would be carried out. It consists of three thrusts intended to isolate and occupy Kiev: to the north from the Crimean peninsula, to the south from Belarus and to the west from Volgograd. After all, just think of the Crimea – invaded in 2014 – demonstrating a Russian imperialism that shows no sign of abating. Putin has insisted, intermittently and for many years, in resorting to the military threat and in some cases the direct use of force. As a result, the neighboring countries actually feel threatened and therefore they try to accelerate the approach to NATO and / or the European Union, even when they do not fully share its values ​​and rules.

There is therefore the question or rather the exasperation of the role of NATO, the “political” version, which extends partnerships to dozens of states and other continents. An enlargement that aims at a precise expansionist plan rather than security to counter any future threats. Ukraine doesn’t have much to share with the Euro-Atlantic area, but it is definitely a border line drawn from Moscow. Militarily, the Russians boast overwhelming superiority over Ukraine, but they will pay a high price: immediately, in the short, medium and long term. In terms of human lives, the cost of going to Ukraine will be heavy, real and consequential, Biden said, recalling that he has already shipped over $ 600 million worth of sophisticated and defensive equipment to the Ukrainians.

Read Also from the blog of Giampiero Gramaglia Ukraine, a small mistake is enough to precipitate the situation

The first major diplomatic crisis between Russia and Ukraine occurred in 2003, when Russia unexpectedly began building a dam in the Kerch Strait near the island of Tuzla in Ukraine. Kiev saw this as an attempt by Russia to redraw national borders and the conflict was only resolved after a face-to-face meeting between the two presidents. Construction of the dam was stopped, but the cracks had begun to make their way. Tensions escalated during the 2004 presidential election in Ukraine, with Moscow throwing its full weight behind the pro-Russian candidate. Viktor Yanukovych. The country’s “Orange Revolution” prevented him from taking office. The election was declared fraudulent and the pro-Western candidate, Viktor Yushchenko, became president.

Russia responded by stopping gas shipments to Ukraine on two occasions, in 2006 and 2009, and also stopped shipments to the EU. All this makes it clear that the repercussions of a conflict would extend to the countries of the European Union. Meanwhile Norway is organizing the largest NATO exercise of the year, “Cold Response”, with 35,000 soldiers (March-April). Sweden has deployed a few hundred Saab JAS 39 Gripen multirole bison soldiers and superfighters on the island of Gotland, a strategic target and key point in the Baltic.