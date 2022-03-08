Ukraine – Russia, news on today’s war. Bbc: “Strong explosions heard in the port of Odessa”. Wounded reporter

Of Lorenzo Cremonesi, Marco Imarisio, Andrea Nicastro, Marta Serafini, Fabio Postiglione

The latest news in real time. Zelensky: «Continue with the negotiations until the result is achieved. I’m staying here, I’m not leaving. ” Today the phone call with the British parliamentarians. Two US ships in the Baltic “followed” by the Russians

• The war between Russia and Ukraine has reached the thirteenth day and the Russian offensive intensifies.

• The Kyiv and Moscow delegations resumed negotiations. “There are small positive developments,” said President Zelensky’s adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak. According to the Russians, however, the new meeting “did not live up to expectations”. The chief Russian negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, however, specified that the negotiations will continue.

• Putin has issued a list of “hostile countries” to Russia because of the sanctions: there is also Italy.

• The BBC: “Hear loud explosions in the port of Odessa”

• The attempts of diplomacy to reach a ceasefire continue. Today a new meeting between the head of the Elysée, the German chancellor and the Chinese leader. It is yet another attempt by diplomacy to reach an agreement.

• The World Bank has approved an immediate supplementary aid program to Ukraine for $ 489 million.

• New sanctions on Russia. They were decided by Japan. The restrictions have also been extended to Belarus.



5.03 am Rsf, Swiss photojournalist injured by Russians near Kiev

The Swiss photojournalist Guillaume Briquet was wounded in Ukraine, in the Mykolaiv region, not far from Kiev, by men of the Russian forces, who were reportedly shot at him while he was traveling by car. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) wrote on Twitter, adding that the journalist, 58, is now in hospital. RSF says that Briquet “narrowly avoided the bullets” and that he was targeted despite the fact that he had clearly written “Press” on the side of the car and on his jacket and helmet. “They clearly shot to kill,” the reporter told RSF, who published a photo with traces of blood on his face. According to various sources, whoever shoots him has also robbed him of 3,000 euros, his pc, helmet and other material.

4.50 am – Russia and Belarus, new sanctions from Japan

The Japanese government has announced new sanctions against Russia and Belarus, including a freeze on the funds of senior officials and oligarchs and a ban on exports of oil industry equipment and machinery. Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno explained in a press conference that Minsk is also “clearly involved” in the invasion of Ukraine and is therefore subject to sanctions. The additional measures include twenty Russian senior leaders and oligarchs as well as twelve other Belarusians, adding to the names of those who have already suffered a fund freeze in Japan. Among them, the Russian and Belarusian presidents. Japan also banned the sale to Russia of machinery destined for oil refineries and banned the sale to Belarus of semiconductors and other goods that could be used in the military industry.

4.27 am – Molotov cocktail against the Russian House of Culture in Paris

An incendiary bottle was thrown at the Russian House of Science and Culture in Paris, provoking the intervention of the Russian government which asked France to guarantee the safety of its institutional offices in the country. The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zacharova, denounced the launch of the Molotov cocktail on Telegram, explaining that the attack did not cause any injuries just because the bottle hit the gate, not going to target. “We ask that the French authorities ensure the due security of our institutional headquarters.”



2.20 am – The World Bank has approved a supplementary aid program

Immediate aid to Ukraine of 489 million dollars. The program is called “Financing the recovery after the economic emergency in Ukraine” or “Liberate Ukraine”. Already on March 1, the Washington institution announced that it was preparing urgent aid for 3 billion dollars in favor of Ukraine, of which at least 350 million were to be immediately released, an amount strengthened by the decision now taken by the council of administration of the World Bank. The funds will be used to guarantee essential services to the Ukrainian population, for the payment of wages to health workers, for pensions as well as for social programs in favor of vulnerable groups.

2.34 am – Ukraine: about 300 refugees rejected by GB in Calais

Britain has rejected some 300 Ukrainian citizens who were trying to reach the country from the French port of Calais. The BBC reports. 589 refugees have arrived since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Calais, according to reports from the local prefectural authorities: of these, 286 were rejected by Great Britain. Some Ukrainian citizens in Calais told the BBC they had been waiting for a week to obtain a visa under the British family reunification scheme. 17,700 Ukrainians have applied for a visa in London but only 300 have so far obtained it. Yesterday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Britain is “a very generous country” but that it wants to maintain control over arrivals.

2.03 am – US ships in the Baltic “followed” by the Russians

The Russian navy is following the movements of two American missile cruisers that have entered the Baltic Sea, according to the Moscow Defense Ministry, quoted by the Tass agency. The two units are Uss Donald Cook and Uss Forrest Sherman, armed with medium-range Tomahawk guided missiles with nuclear capability, and are followed by the Russian Baltic Fleet, the ministry told the press.

1.49 am – Zelensky recalls Ukrainian reservists to defend the country



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree during the night calling on Ukrainian soldiers deployed in the peacekeeping forces to return to Ukraine to defend the country. Kyiv Independent wrote on Twitter, adding that, according to the decree, “all soldiers and their equipment must return to Ukraine to contribute to the war effort”.

1.45 am – A nuclear medicine plant in Kharkiv hit

Ukraine told the International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) that a nuclear research facility producing radioisotopes for medical and industrial purposes was damaged by Russian bombing in the city of Kharkiv. This was stated by the director general of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, stressing that the bombings did not cause any increase in radiation levels at the site. «We must act now to avoid a nuclear accident in Ukraine that could have serious consequences for health and the environment. We cannot afford to wait, ”said Grossi, however.

1.38 am – Kharkiv, the grandson of the Russian Chief of Staff has died

Vitaly Gerasimov, grandson of the chief of staff and first deputy commander of the 41st army of the Central Military District of Russia, was reportedly killed during the fighting near Kharkiv. This was announced by the BBC citing Ukrainian intelligence, specifying, however, that it cannot independently verify the news. According to a statement by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, a number of senior Russian army officers were also killed and wounded. Ukrainian intelligence claims that Gerasimov took part in the second Chechen war and the Russian military operation in Syria. And he received a medal “for the return of Crimea”.

1.27 – Meeting between Macron, Scholz and the Chinese Xi Jinping

The French president, Emmanuel Macro, and the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, will have a meeting today with the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, as announced by the Elysée. China, while defending its friendship with Moscow, defined by Foreign Minister Wang Yi as “solid as a rock”, has made it clear that it is willing to play a mediating role in the Ukrainian conflict. Or, as the representative of EU foreign policy, Josep Borrell, has suggested, if not a mediation – due to “Beijing’s greater proximity to Russia” – at least exert its influence on Moscow.

00.38 – Pentagon, Russia has deployed almost all its military forces

Russia has sent almost all the troops concentrated at the border in recent months to Ukraine. This was reported by the Pentagon, which sent 500 more soldiers to Europe to strengthen NATO. According to US Defense Ministry spokesman John Kirby, Moscow is now seeking to recruit foreign fighters, including Syrians. The Russian forces “have not made any real substantial progress in recent days,” said Kirby, while Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the sending of another 500 US troops to Europe “to strengthen NATO’s defensive and deterrent capabilities. especially on the eastern side ”, in addition to the 12,000 already present this year in Europe. The Pentagon estimates that Russian President Vladimir Putin has brought almost one hundred percent of his fighting forces concentrated on the Russian-Ukrainian border into Ukraine, intensifying the bombing of civilian targets and infrastructures and residential areas, “with increasing frequency and on a scale each time greater “.

00.23 am – Zelensky: I’m in Kiev and I’m not hiding

“I’m in Kiev on Bankova Street and I’m not hiding.” Thus the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky in a video posted on Telegram. “I’m not afraid. People in every city are defending themselves, even without weapons. I am here and I will not give up. As long as it will be necessary to win this war ». “We will rebuild everything. We will make our cities destroyed by the invader better than any city in Russia. ‘ Thus Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video on Telegram from his office in Kiev, for the first time since the invasion began on February 24.

00.02 – Zelensky will speak to British parliamentarians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address British MPs today with a video link. This was announced by the president of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who said he was happy to accept the “historic” request of Mr. Zelensky. The speech will take place at 5 pm local time.

11.50 pm – BBC: “Strong explosions heard in the port of Odessa”



Loud explosions were heard in the port city of Odessa this evening. The BBC correspondent reports. “We just heard three or four loud explosions coming from the west. We were told it was the Ukrainian defense system that shot down incoming Russian missiles launched from one of the numerous warships located off the coast here. ‘ This morning the Ukrainian navy in Odessa announced that it had hit a Russian ship causing significant damage.

11.10 pm – Zelensky: “Continue with the negotiations until the result is reached”



Negotiations with Russia will continue until a result is reached in the agreement. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this, according to Tass. «Today the third round of negotiations took place in Belarus, I would like to say the third and the last, but let’s be realistic. Therefore, we will talk, we will insist on negotiations until we find a way to say to our people: this is how we will reach peace, ”he said in a video message posted on his Telegram channel. Zelensky also accused Moscow of having failed the humanitarian corridors already agreed in the days by having preferred “Russian tanks, Grad si rocket launchers and Russian mines”.

10.30 pm – Stop the fire in the humanitarian corridors



Russia has announced a ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors in Ukraine from 9am tomorrow morning (8am in Italy) for the evacuation of civilians from Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol. This was stated by the Moscow Ministry of Defense, quoted by TASS. The humanitarian corridors had already been announced this morning, but then they were not put in place with mutual accusations of sabotage.