Ukraine – Russia, news on today’s war: new truce announced by Putin. Fitch: “Moscow at risk of imminent default”

Of L. Cremonesi, A. Nicastro, M. Imarisio, G. Sarcina and Online Editorial

The latest news in real time: The US president’s statements on the blockade of energy products, the Kremlin’s response with the list of countries with which to ban commercial operations. Zelensky opens to compromise on Donbass and Crimea

• The war between Russia and Ukraine is on the fourteenth day. The Russian Army – despite internal difficulties and discontent – is proceeding simultaneously from the north, east and south, where it is gaining positions more rapidly.

• Meanwhile, the President of Ukraine Zelensky, speaking in the House of Commons in London, said that “he will fight to the end”; but in other statements he also said he was ready for a “compromise” with the Russians on Donbass and Crimea.

• On the sanctions front, the US and Great Britain have announced the blocking of imports of oil and gas from Russia: there is now expectation for EU moves. The Russian president responded by signing a decree for the preparation of a list of countries with which to block import-export.

• On the diplomatic front, in addition to the efforts of the Vatican and Israel, China’s position must be carefully followed: on Tuesday, Xi Jinping spoke with Macron and Scholz, explaining that he is ready to “add his own active role” to support the talks of peace. ***

1.31 am – The Tokyo Stock Exchange opens higher

The Tokyo Stock Exchange opens the session with a plus sign, attempting to recover from the lows in 16 months, with investors monitoring the developments of the conflict in Ukraine and the impact of current crude oil prices on the growth prospects of the global economy. At the opening, the Nikkei benchmark index advanced by 0.41%, to 25,003.80, with a gain of 101 points. On the foreign exchange market, the yen gave ground to 115.75 against the dollar and 126.10 against the euro.

1.15 am – Zelensky: there will be a new Marshall Plan for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video message, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. «The world does not believe in the future of Russia», he added, «they are talking about us. They help us. They are preparing to support our reconstruction ».

0.55 am – Zelensky: 52 Ukrainian children killed since the beginning of the war

“When I went to speak in front of the British Parliament, the number was 50 Ukrainian children killed in 13 days of war. In an hour they became 52 ». Thus Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. “In the evening, they launched a missile attack on Korbutovka in the Zhytomyr region, they destroyed a dormitory. What could an ordinary dormitory threaten Russia with? What are the geopolitical interests of the nuclear state? ”He added.

0.21 am – Fitch cuts Russia rating to “C”: imminent default risk

The Fitch agency has downgraded the rating from B to C and underlines in a note the risk of “an imminent default”. This would be a “declaration of insolvency”, which would make Moscow’s financial isolation irreversible. It is one of the consequences for the sanctions of the West. “The further increase in sanctions and proposals that could limit the energy trade increases the likelihood of a political response from Russia that includes at least the selective non-payment of its sovereign debt obligations,” said the rating agency Fitch. in a note. The C rating in the rating agency rating is only one step above the default. A week ago Fitch explained that “US and EU sanctions banning any transactions with the Russian Central Bank would have a much greater impact on Russian credit fundamentals than any previous sanction”, making much of international reserves Russians unusable for foreign exchange intervention.

0.20 Hours – Pentagon, Poland jet offer is not sustainable

The Pentagon appears to reject Poland’s offer to make its MiG-29 fighter jets available to the United States at a base in Germany, in response to Ukraine’s request for fighter jets, calling the offer unsustainable. . Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that the prospect of jets departing from a US and NATO base in Germany “to fly into an airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns. for the entire NATO alliance ». “We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies on this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe that Poland’s proposal is a sustainable one,” added Kirby.

0.01 am – First lady of Ukraine, “Mass murder of civilians, including children”

In Ukraine a “mass murder of civilians” is underway and “the most horrible and devastating thing of this Russian invasion are the child victims”: wrote the Ukrainian First Lady, Olena Zelenska, in a letter to the international media citing the names of some of the children killed. “What happened is unthinkable, our country was at peace, our territories were full of life”, adds Zelenska in the letter, underlining that “the aggressor thought he could have a blitzkrieg, but he underestimated our country, our people and their patriotism “.

00.00 – Moscow announces the new truce

Russia declares a new temporary truce starting at 10 local time to allow for humanitarian corridors. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry quoted by TASS. The ministry itself mentions humanitarian corridors from Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

00:00 – Zelensky: ready for dialogue but not for surrender

In an interview with American TV ABC, Ukrainian President Zelensky spoke of a possible neutrality of Ukraine: “My enthusiasm for NATO has cooled down a long time ago, after realizing that the Atlantic Alliance is not ready to welcome Ukraine; this alliance is afraid of a clash with Russia ». Zelenksy, however, declares his willingness “to find a compromise on how these territories will continue to live.” The reference is to Crimea, annexed by the Russian Federation in 2014, and to the self-styled independent republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. At the same time, the Ukrainian president remains immersed in the war and keeps the tension high: “We are resisting as you did with the Nazis.”