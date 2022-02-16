Ukraine-Russia, “no attacks today or next month”

First signs of détente in the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow has announced the return of military units after maneuvers in the Crimea. “Units of the Southern Military District, having concluded their participation in tactical exercises in the Crimean peninsula, move to their permanent stationing points,” announced the Russian Defense Ministry.

For his part, the Russian envoy to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, assured “that noThere will be no attack on Ukraine this Wednesday. Neither will there be an escalation in the next week, nor in the following week, nor in the next month“.” Wars in Europe rarely start on Wednesday, “he said in statements published by Die Welt.” When accusations are made, especially very serious allegations against Russia, one also has the responsibility to produce evidence – he added, with a reference to the US alert on Ukraine – On the contrary, it is slander “. So, he continued,” where is the evidence? “.

And he added: “When our partners listen to our legitimate concerns, a process of detente will not be long. It would be in the interest of all Europeans, from Lisbon to Vladivostok and of all other countries in the world”.

There BornHowever, he reiterates that he has not yet “seen any de-escalation on the ground. On the contrary, we see an accumulation of troops “and” we have not received any responses to the written document “that was sent to Moscow.” So far – underlines the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg, on the sidelines of the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels – we do not see no de-escalation: we are monitoring. If they really start withdrawing troops, that’s welcome, but we have yet to see “if they really will.” They’ve always moved troops back and forth, but the equipment “stays in place and” the trend over the past few weeks and months is. of an increase “in the military presence on the border with Ukraine.” Russia retains the ability to conduct a real invasion of Ukraine, without any warning “.” What we see – adds Stoltenberg – is a very strong military presence “on the border with Ukraine,” but also an opportunity for diplomacy. We closely monitor the situation. “Therefore at NATO” we work hard for the best outcome, but we are prepared for the worst, an invasion of Ukraine “by Russian troops. Russia should” do what it says: proceed to de -escalation and withdraw forces “from the borders with Ukraine. We will continue to unveil Russia’s actions – he adds – to make it more difficult for them to conduct aggressive actions against Ukraine. But we really hope that Russia will engage in dialogue, that choose diplomacy. We are ready to sit down to find a political solution “, he concludes.

Meanwhile, a conversation between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of France, Germany and GB, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Annalena Baerbock and Elizabeth Truss to “further coordinate the implementation of the massive consequences and serious costs to be imposed if Russia invades Ukraine”. According to a statement by spokesman Ned Price, “all parties have expressed their resolute support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and a commitment to strong transatlantic coordination to counter Russia’s threats against Ukraine and European security “.