Ukraine – Russia, Putin’s psychological warfare: the report from Kiev

from Francesco Battistini

The US sends weapons and evacuates the embassy while phone calls announcing bombs multiply in Kiev and the rest of the country: 300 in January alone

KIEV – Happy New War, good war everyone. The wish still there. And he says that at the Ocean Plaza, in the middle of the Kiev ring roads, at least they take it with irony: They have been calling every now and then to warn of a bomb – says a saleswoman, Maryna Kovalenko, 24 -. And every time we have to evacuate the mall. The last month has been a nightmare: they call constantly. It won’t be a very happy 2022…. The barrels, if still not heard, in the meantime are announced. Since January 1st, all over Ukraine, the false alarms were a bombing. More than three hundred in three weeks. People who spoke Russian, Donbass numbers, even Moscow. And not the stuff of mythomaniacs: Putin’s psycho-warfare also includes this – they say to the Ministry of Defense -: raise the tension, keep us on our toes. So far, the government has had to evacuate 150 schools. In just one day, a dozen supermarkets. Last week, it was the turn of the Kiev central station and the international airport. Now we will develop a more sophisticated alarm system to avoid psychosis, promised Minister Oleksiy Reznikov: The sirens will only sound when the alert is real.

When? Tell me it’s already an invasion without telling me it’s already an invasion. In Shulaka, about fifteen kilometers from the capital, the US embassy has given orders to pack the boxes: tomorrow, non-essential staff and hundreds of American family members will take a one-way flight to New York via Frankfurt. The Germans would also be about to evacuate. A British intelligence report even mentions the names of a possible pro-Russian government that Putin would be ready to install in Kiev, former deputy Yevhen Murayev as president and ministers of the old tools of Viktor Yanukovych’s regime, deposed in 2014.

Exaggerated reactions, the Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky is irritated, who contrasts Western panic with the fatalism of a people now accustomed to seven years in the trenches. The war is far away and in the capital you can’t hear it – Nicola Rizzoli, 50, the former Italian referee called for a few months to instruct his Ukrainian colleagues seems to agree -, fear is more abroad than here. Because if we have to fight, we have been preparing for a while. Air-raid shelters are cleaned up in the old Soviet high-rises, which in the last thirty years were used for garbage. A large law firm, about thirty lawyers, is moving its business to Prague and Budapest, for years it has been expecting the worst and in this uncertainty who is suing in court? On weekends, bachelors, married men and desperate housewives gather in the woods around Kiev to learn the art of popular self-defense, leopard step and target practice, in corps of good will called the Ukrainian Legion or Free Fatherland. Out of 40 million civilians, there are one and a half million who own a weapon – and we are not talking about shotguns -, as well as half a million with a past in the army. Zelensky is also betting on them and asked Germany to urgently have 100,000 bulletproof vests and helmets, to be distributed.

The disparity with the Russians lined up on the field is enormous: 250,000 soldiers against 850,000, 50,000 paramilitaries against 250,000, 206 aircraft against 2,478, 164 helicopters against 2,087, 2,596 tanks against 12,420, 12,303 armored vehicles against 30,122, 3,107 guns against 14,145, 490 mobile rocket launchers against 3,391, 38 frigates against 605. The desire to arm themselves, equally great: yesterday they landed from the USA the first 90 tons of ammunition and anti-tank Jevelin missiles, the last tranche of 200 million dollars of an arms loan which, since 2014, has reached 2.7 billion. The same are doing the British (seven planes full of Stinger antitank), Canadians (trainers), Baltics (Javelins), Turks (drones), Spanish and Dutch (ships), in an unusual NATO rush to rescue a country that Born, yet, not. Dear Jens Stoltenberg, writes a small entrepreneur from Kirivohdraska Oblast, a certain Demian Hamul, in an open letter to the secretary of the Atlantic Alliance published by all the newspapers: I have 5 hectares of land received in inheritance. I don’t use them. I’ll give them to you. The basis of NATO, you can make it there. Your troops are better than Putin’s.