Ukraine, Russia ready for war? Moscow does not deny. Conversation between Putin and Biden – Time





Russia is said to be planning an offensive against Ukraine on several fronts as early as the beginning of next year, involving some 175,000 soldiers. This is what the Washington Post reveals, which has come into possession of a US intelligence document. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the leak as a “special operation” by the US to “exacerbate the situation” with Russia. The West’s fears have grown since the number of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine has increased, now estimated at between 90 and 70,000. US President Joe Biden will have a telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday 7 December, the first since July. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the date earlier today, and said the two leaders will meet in the evening. “The presidents will decide for themselves” how long the conversation will last, he added.

The Kremlin previously reported that Putin, during his phone call with Biden, will seek binding guarantees that preclude NATO expansion in Ukraine. But Biden said he “won’t accept anyone’s red line.”

US intelligence officials have determined that Russia has amassed some 70,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and has begun planning a possible invasion as early as early next year. Ukrainians, on the other hand, speak of over 90,000 soldiers. According to officials and former diplomats, the Ukrainian army would be better armed and prepared today than in the past and the sanctions threatened by the West would seriously damage the Russian economy. The risks for Putin of moving forward with such an invasion would therefore be enormous.

The Russians have repeatedly denied the intention of such an offensive. “It is a legitimate right of a sovereign state to have the armed forces on its territory,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova told the Kommersant newspaper.

“We have to be very vigilant”, warned EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni during the Med Dialogues in Rome. The former Italian prime minister said that the EU supports Kiev and the countries involved in the crisis on the border with Belarus, while with respect to the risk that the tug-of-war between the West and Moscow is also consumed on the supply of gas, Gentiloni assured that this would not be in the interest of Moscow.