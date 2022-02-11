Ukraine, “Russia ready to attack before the end of the Olympics”. Kiev to Moscow: “Motivate your exercises or call OSCE summit”

New information from intelligence indicate that the Russia would be ready to launch an attack onUkraine before the end of Winter Olympics from Beijing. This is what the Cnn citing some intelligence sources. The new information comes on the day Kiev launches its ultimatum to the Russiaafter the start of the military exercises of the army of fly near the border with the president’s country Volodymyr Zelensky. The terms are contained in a tweet from the Foreign Minister, Dmitro Kulebawhich announces: “We have officially triggered the risk reduction mechanism envisaged in paragraph III of the Vienna document (an OSCE agreement for conventional arms control, ed) and required Russia to provide detailed explanations of its military activities in the regions adjacent to the territory of our country and in those temporarily occupied “. If these justifications do not arrive within 48 hours, Kiev will turn to the Osce countries to summon a extraordinary meeting of the Organization. The minister adds that “according to the Vienna document, Russia has a duty to provide detailed explanations on the objectives, precise location and end dates of its military exercises as well as the designation, chain of command and number and type of military formations and equipment used “.

Meanwhile, diplomatic attempts to ease tension in the area continue. After the failed meeting between the British foreign minister, Liz Trussand its Russian counterpart Serghej Lavrovwhich ended with one mutual accusationstoday the London Defense Minister flew to Moscow, Ben Wallacewho met his counterpart Serghei Shoigu. “We have heard clearly from the Russian government that there is no intention of invading Ukraine“, The British said, adding that he also collected” some of the concerns “of Moscow regarding its security and that London intends” to do everything to a de-escalation of tensions “because”an invasion would have tragic consequences for everyone: for the Ukrainian people, for the Russian people and for security in Europe “.

But as the talks go on, the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, returns to raise the alarm on a possible military escalation. If in recent weeks the concerns were mainly related to the risk of a Russian invasion at the border, the fears of the head of the Atlantic Pact also concern a possible internal coup led by Russian secret services. He stated this himself during his visit to Romania to welcome US troops at the base of Constance: the danger is not confined to a “full military invasion”, but to “Hybrid shares”including those “Cybernetic”or an attempt at “Overthrow the government of Kiev”, he said recalling the high number of Russian intelligence agents present in Ukraine. All while the American president himself, Joe Bidenduring an interview with Nbc stated that “American citizens must leave the country now”: “It’s not like dealing with a terrorist organization, we are dealing with one of the largest armies in the world, it’s a very different situation and things could go crazy fast“, He declared to the broadcaster’s microphones. Same warning to its own citizens was issued by Japan And South Korea.

The US embassy in the Eastern European country has also issued one travel advice inviting its citizens to “not travel to Ukraine because of increased threats of Russian military action“, Adding the risk pandemic. “Those in Ukraine have to leave now by commercial or private means. If they stay in Ukraine they should exercise greater caution due to crime, civil unrest and potential combat operations in case Russia takes military action, ”they warn. The secretary of state, Antony Blinkensaid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can take place “at any time”, including during Olympic Games winter in progress a Beijing.

On the diplomatic front, the exchange of messages between Washington And fly it shows once again that relations between the two powers are now at an all-time low. “If Putin is foolish enough to proceed (with the invasion of Ukraine, ed), he is smart enough not to do anything he would have a negative impact on American citizens“, Insisted Biden during the interview. Asked if he told Putin that American security is a line that cannot be crossed, the president replied: “I shouldn’t have told him, I talked about this, he knows.” And he then ruled out sending troops for an eventual evacuation of American citizens: “It’s one world War when Americans and Russians start shooting “.