Ukraine | Russia | Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Match Up to $1,000,000 in Donations to Ukrainian Refugees | eint | shows

Ukraine | Russia | Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Match Up to $1,000,000 in Donations to Ukrainian Refugees

James 1 hour ago Entertainment

A few hours ago, the Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds revealed, through a post on his Twitter account, that he and his wife Blake Lively will join the charitable aid for Ukrainian refugees, who are victims of Russian attacks.

