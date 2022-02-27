Ukraine | Russia | Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Match Up to $1,000,000 in Donations to Ukrainian Refugees | eint | shows

A few hours ago, the Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds revealed, through a post on his Twitter account, that he and his wife Blake Lively will join the charitable aid for Ukrainian refugees, who are victims of Russian attacks.

He announced that the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is carrying out a massive collection to safeguard the lives of the inhabitants. “Nearly three million people in Ukraine will need humanitarian assistance this year. Those fleeing for their lives need immediate shelter, protection and safety,” UNHCR wrote.

“We are underground in Kiev again. Thousands of people are sheltering from Russian bombs,” the journalist reported. Photo: Tom Mutch/National Post

With this money, they will be able to provide emergency supplies, vital care and protection at a time when Ukrainian families are forced to flee for their lives. They will also help children and other people displaced by violence.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively join the cause

“Within 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries,” the Free guy star wrote. Therefore, together with his wife Blake decided they will match up to $1,000,000 in donations to UNHCRin this way, you can get double the support.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will provide financial support to Ukrainian refugees. Photo: Ryan Reynolds/Twitter

“@VancityReynolds and I are doubling every dollar donated to @UNRefugeeAgency up to $1,000,000. (…) He is on the ground providing life-saving aid and working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for the 50,000 (people) who were forced to flee,” Blake Lively added in a tweet.

“Nearly three million people in Ukraine will need humanitarian assistance this year,” says UNHCR. Photo: Blake Lively/Instagram

So far, 137 people have been confirmed dead on the first day of the attacks. led by the Kremlin, who declared war on Ukraine last Thursday, February 24.

Cardi B speaks out on Russia’s attacks on Ukraine

The interpreter of “Bodak Yellow” Cardi B was not oblivious to the current context. Her followers were waiting for her statement and she, therefore, decided to write an extensive message on her Twitter, where she reflects on how the authorities exercise power.

“I wish these world leaders would stop tripping over power and really think about who is really being affected,” says Cardi B. Photo: Cardi B/Twitter

“I wish these world leaders would stop tripping over power and really think about who is really being affected (the citizens), plus the whole world is in crisis. War, sanctions and invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about,” he wrote.