Ukraine – Russia: Schalke 04 shirts soar in sales after breaking up with a Russian company | Bundesliga 2 | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

One of the first football clubs to take action after the Russian invasion of Ukraineordered last Thursday by President Vladimir Putin, was the Schalke-04. The former Peruvian team Jeffferson Farfán decided remove the Gazprom logo from the chest, the largest Russian company engaged in the gas industry. Against all odds, t-shirt sales rose exponentially. The rage is so great for the new clothes that the digital store soon collapsed.

“The interest in the special shirt with the ‘Schalke 04’ logo (instead of the sponsor’s name) is huge. This has led to a saturation of the digital store”The club reported in a statement.

The shirt was released after, in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Schalke decided to terminate its sponsorship contract with the Russian state consortium Gazprom.

The shirt, priced at 69.95 euros, can now be requested through a form, the club said, explaining that there are 7,000 available and that if demand exceeds that offer there will be a draw among those interested.

Schalke 04 broke with Gazprom last week following a Russian military attack on Ukraine.

The contract with Gazprom guaranteed Schalke, currently in the second division, 9 million euros a year. In case of promotion to the highest category, the income would have increased to 15 million euros per year.

Schalke’s relationship with Gazprom has drawn harsh criticism from fans since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea.

Criticism has increased with the ongoing attack on Ukraine and the club has opted to break ties with the Russian gas giant and is looking for a sponsor.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans Joachim Watzke has suggested that the other German clubs help Schalke to mitigate the financial consequences of this decision.

