Ukraine, Russia sends a peace proposal to the United States. NATO: “Ready for dialogue”

Russia has sent a substantial peace treaty to the United States and NATO to alleviate the tensions that have arisen in recent weeks around the question of Ukraine. Consisting of nine articles, the Kremlin would have sent it – as confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry – last December 15. Among the proposed measures would be the promise by the United States not to further expand the Atlantic political-military alliance and not to accept countries that were part of the Soviet Union (including Ukraine). In addition, Moscow would like to establish a hotline (a direct telecommunication line) with Washington. Meanwhile, the NATO Council confirmed that it had received Russia’s de-escalation proposals and said it was “ready to engage in a dialogue if Moscow adopts measures to reduce tensions”. What worried the US, EU and NATO most in recent weeks was the arrival of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine and the threat of a possible military invasion of the country. The risk of an escalation had been at the center of a virtual summit that took place between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden on 7 December last.

The part on nuclear power

Article 7 of the treaty proposed by Russia also provides that “the Parties shall avoid the deployment of nuclear weapons outside the national territory” and return home “the weapons already deployed outside the borders at the time of the entry into force of the treaty “. That “will eliminate all existing infrastructures for the deployment of nuclear weapons outside the national territory”. Furthermore, “they will not train military or civilian personnel from countries that do not possess nuclear weapons in the use of such weapons.”

Cover image: EPA / MIKHAIL METZEL / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

