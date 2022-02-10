Ukraine-Russia, Sicilian fishermen find themselves in the trenches: “Attention, submarines in action”

Looking at the map, the eastern border ofUkraine it really seems very far away. Almost another world, entered homes a few days ago with images of massed tanks, radars that run continuously, soldiers on alert and young people preparing to reinforce the front lines. To measure the nearly five thousand kilometers, just place two points on the digital maps, between that still freezing Eastern Europe and the Italian coasts.

Yet that latent war, which risks exploding overnight, runs the risk of not being as distant as it is thought. And the first to worry about it these days are the Sicilian fishermen. Not aspiring fighters, but seafarers who cast their nets off the coast of Ragusa every night. The risk is there and they have already been warned: “Attention, because for days there has been a bustle of submarines.”

«Ukraine, no agreement». The Kremlin freezes Macron: we do not withdraw our troops

THE MANEUVERS

The scenario that analysts had already foreshadowed is now taking shape. In the heart of the Mediterranean, tactical maneuvers begin: muscular challenges in international waters between NATO and the armed fleet of the Russia, which just a week ago had its aircraft carriers transit not far from Italy. Now here come the submarines. A garrison that seems to have a double purpose: to raise the guard in this corner of the Mediterranean and prevent the passage of warships of what is currently considered the number one enemy.

Ukraine, Italy warns Putin. Defense Minister Guerini: “Serious consequences if Russia attacks Kiev”

NOTICE TO NAVIGANTS

The preparations for this armed standoff had to remain strictly secret, but the Port Authority of Pozzallo preferred to immediately warn those who go to sea every day of the dangers. And above all the captains of the fishing boats that operate right in that stretch of sea. There is no ordinance that prohibits the transit of boats but on the site of the Coast Guard stands the notice that immediately triggered the concern in the local navy: “The area will be affected by the presence of submarines and therefore the stretch of sea indicated is declared dangerous – writes the captain of the frigate, Donato Zito – Navigation must be carried out constantly with the utmost caution: all units in transit must pay the utmost attention, also in order to allow the regular performance of the submarines “.

THE FLEET

How many submarines are already deployed off the coast of Sicily is difficult to understand even with satellite tracings and the Port Authority certainly does not say which flag the units arriving in the area fly. They certainly belong to the NATO rapid intervention fleet and this shows that in the south of Italy naval units do not move only for demonstration purposes. They are ready for action and the Secretary General of the Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg has already said it over and over again. And here is the first consequence: those who until now had not worried too much about the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, that is the Sicilian fishermen, now find themselves involved in the front line of the war, even for now only psychological. In addition to submarines, in recent days the aircraft carriers and fighters of almost all NATO nations have been seen in recent days. The fighters have been flying over the area at low altitude for days. Apart from the “Neptune Strike” exercise, the center of the Mediterranean once again finds itself a crucial place in the tactical set-up of the forces deployed in this new international contest. A situation that seemed to have been closed with the closure of the American bases of Porto Ulisse and Comiso.

DIPLOMACY

Meanwhile, mediations on the Russian-Ukrainian front have not stopped yet. Diplomacy marathon runner Emmanuel Macron continues to send calls to the Kremlin, he says he is ready to organize new missions and to involve the other heads of state. He will continue to put pressure on the Russian and Ukrainian presidents and is already planning another meeting with the US president. The British government, meanwhile, sends a minister to Eastern Europe, but NATO chooses the line of firmness. And also from Sicily he sends Vladimir Putin a clear message: we are ready, our strength is on the pitch. Operational, indeed deployed.