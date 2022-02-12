Ukraine-Russia: the reasons for the war and why the US is raising the tension

New York, February 12, 2022. There is already a date. According to the CIA, the Russia could invade Ukraine on February 16. The US has already warned its allies and in recent days several states (including Italy) have invited their fellow citizens to leave Kiev and its surroundings. But why should Putin attack Ukraine? And why has America raised the tension in recent days, sounding the alarm about an impending aggression?

Summary

The Ukraine node is all linked to the possible entry of Kiev into the Born. Russia absolutely does not want this to happen, because it would find itself without buffer states to protect Moscow. At the moment, however, no request has been formalized by the Atlantic Alliance. Indeed, several European states have publicly declared themselves against it, precisely to avoid any reprisal (even if only economic) by the Kremlin.

According to information gathered by US intelligence, Russia has amassed about 130 thousand units on the border with Ukraine. According to the possible scenarios developed by Washington strategists, the capital Kiev could be conquered in just two days. The problem for Russia would then be to control the territory, since a real urban guerrilla would most likely be unleashed. In the event of an invasion, the West will almost certainly sanction the Federation in a decisive manner (also excluding Russia from the banking system). A move to which Moscow will respond by closing the gas taps and leaning even more on China.

President Joe Biden in December it was clear: it does not intend to send American troops to fight in Ukraine, also because the state is not part of NATO and does not benefit from mutual defense agreements in the event of invasion. The US, however, sent weapons to Kiev; they sent 3,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe and put another 8,500 on alert. In the event of Russian aggression, surely Washington could (perhaps not openly) support the rebellion. But there is no question of returning fire with fire. Republicans and Democrats agree on this point, also because public opinion is decidedly against it. According to a recent YouGov survey on how the US should respond to a Russian invasion, just 4% were in favor of directly taking guns against Moscow and only 11% agreed to send troops in support of the Ukrainian army. And it should be noted that no one in the US administration has ever said that with regard to Russia “all options are on the table”, which in diplomatic jargon means being ready for war.

In recent days, many US diplomats have explained how the invasion of Russia is now “imminent”. But why have there been so many warnings (always denied by the Russian side) and even the exact date on which the Kremlin will attack is known? The reason could be strategic: i negotiations with Moscow (as demonstrated by today’s phone call between Biden and Putin) on the possible downsizing of NATO’s zone of influence have never stopped. Raising the tension could be a lever the United States could use to sit at the table. Russia asks for the withdrawal of NATO troops from neighboring states and that theUkraine is forever excluded from the Alliance. Obviously, the more credible and tangible the threat at the border is, the more Washington can keep the point (even with its allies) on the need not to yield in any way to the Kremlin’s demands.